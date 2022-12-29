This Week – 12-29-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 29, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Trustees Hear Housing Development Proposal
‘Subatomic Writing’ Author Challenging Old Notions of Science Communication
Oneonta Couple Sets Milestone in ‘Otsego Outdoors’ Challenges
Inside The Paper
Springbrook To Develop Residential Units for Persons with Disabilities in Cortland
SUNY Delhi Unveils Land Acknowledgement Plaque
Morning Coffee Miracle: A Return to the Power of Local Community
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
STERNBERG: Déjà Vu All Over Again
NOTEWORTHY: Resolution: Inclusion To Foster Growth, Build Community
BERKSON: Ringing in the New Year: From Aunt Edna to Richfield Springs
Letters
SOUTHWORTH: Praise for Article, Fauci Insights
KEGELMAN: Fire Commissioner Campaign Questioned
WHELAN: Transfer Station Still Under Review
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: December 29, 2022
Hometown History: December 29, 2022