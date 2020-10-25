With 4 New COVID Cases, Hartwick College Now Has 9

At SUNY, 3 Cases

ONEONTA – Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported at Hartwick Collegethis morning, bringing the campus total to nine, nearly doubling the number reported earlier in the week, according to David Lubell, Media Relations Manager.

SUNY Oneonta, meanwhile, reported two cases on Tuesday and one new case on Saturday.

As of Friday evening, the College did not know where the outbreak originated from, but had no immediate plans to stop in-person classes. Since the start of the pandemic, the campus has totaled 30 cases, including these new ones.

The students are isolating on campus, which remains closed to the public.