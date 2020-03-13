HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 14

ST. PATRICKS DINNER – 4 – 7 p.m. Enjoy Corned Beef & Cabbage dinner, performance by Irish Step Dancers hosted by The Knights of Columbus. Take-out encouraged. Free, Donations accepted. St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-437-4626 or e-mail andreaskruger68@gmail.com

SHAMROCK SWING – POSTPONED

FUNDRAISER – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fill the boot campaign to support injured firefighters Scott Monington & Jon Roach. All donations welcome. Milford Corner Store, 69 S. Main St., Milford. 607-286-9492 or visit www.facebook.com/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-1534447436867261/

CANCELLED – TOURNAMENT – 9 a.m. Have fun & support MCS at 3v3 March Madness Basketball Tournament. Cheer on the teams, see who wins. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. 607-286-7721 ext. 8408 or visit www.milfordeducationfoundation.org – CANCELLED

WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Build on skills at intermediate blacksmithing workshop by crafting useful, decorative items. Participants must be aged 16+. Lunch included. Cost, $100/non-member. 4 spots available. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/stec_event/intermediateblacksmithing-2/

CANCELLED – FAMILY ART DAYS – 10 a.m. – Noon. Parents & children work together on fun, hands-on art projects to support community organizations. This month learn how to help care for the environment, enjoy fun hands-on craft project with Otsego Land Trust. Louis C. Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org – CANCELLED

POSTPONED – BOOK SALE – Noon – 5 p.m. Find your next read, support the library at used book sale. Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.facebook.com/canajoharielibrary/ – POSTPONED

CANCELLED – OPERA – 12:55 p.m. Performance of “Der Fliegende Hollander,” by Handel, streaming live from Metropolitan Opera House. Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org – CANCELLED

COOK-OFF – 1 – 4 p.m. Enjoy 8th annual chili cook-off featuring chili, desserts, 50/50 raffle, tours more to help say goodbye to old man winter & hello spring. Cost, $10/person. Van Alstyne Homestead, 42 Moyer St., Canajoharie. Visit www.facebook.com/VanAlstyneHomestead/

POSTPONED – HISTORY – 2 – 3:30 p.m. Join author/historian Marty Podskoch for power point presentation on new book ‘Adirondack Civilian Conservation Camps: History, Memories and Legacy.’ Will also speak about the camps in our local area during the Great Depression. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ – POSTPONED

PLAY READINGS – 3 – 4:30 p.m. NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights. ‘Three Days in Late Summer’ by John Paul Porter, an epic family drama chronicling 3 decades of change for the Cunningham family. Free, donations accepted. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1453 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BENEFIT DINNER – 4 – 8 p.m. Support Cooperstown firefighters John Roach and Scott Monington on their long road to recovery. Dinner features corned beef, cabbage, carrots, drinks, dessert, more. Take out available, separate area set up at entrance to firehouse for those who don’t want to mingle. Delivery available withing Cooperstown, Hartwick area. Subject to availability. Please call ahead to request. Cost, $15/adult. Hartwick Fire Dept. Co. #2, St. Hwy 28, Hartwick Seminary. 607-547-8091 or visit www.facebook.com/Hartwick-Fire-Department-Company-2-Hartwick-Seminary-103091843074934/

POSTPONED – SHAMROCK SWING – 5 – 8 p.m. 5th annual Mother & Son dance includes dinner, activities, prizes, more. Cost, $65/1 parent + 1 child. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org – POSTPONED

CANCELLED – POTLUCK & MOVIE – 6 p.m. Bring a dish to pass with friends. Drinks, dinnerware provided. Movie to follow. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-9946 or visit www.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy a movie. Blankets, snacks, beverages, anything to get comfortable is welcome. This time showing ‘Playing with Fire’ (2019) in which straightlaced firefighters must deal with their toughest job yet, baby-sitting! Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter – CANCELLED

CANCELLED – CABARET CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Catskill Symphony Cabaret Concert featuring America’s Got Talent ‘Golden Buzzer’ Winner Mandy Harvey & Music Director Designee Maciej Żółtowski. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2670 or visit catskillsymphony.net – CANCELLED

THEATER – 8 p.m. Bold Theatrics presents ‘Venus In Fur’ by David Ives. Cost, $20/person. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.foothillspac.org