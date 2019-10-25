HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

HAUNTED HOUSE – 6 – 10 p.m. Get your heart racing as you explore house filled with terrifying creatures, specters, more. Recommended ages 12+. Admission, $2 or donation to Toiletries Closet. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

DAFFODIL DAY – 9 a.m. Pick of bag of 25 daffodils from Federated Garden Club to plant around Oneonta to beautify the city. Farmers’ Market, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. Find wide variety of items for sale at St. John Lutheran Church, 2546 St. Hwy. 80, West Burlington. 315-855-4199.

MOUNTAIN MOVER RUN – 10 a.m. Support school/career success for area youth in 6th annual 5k. Enjoy challenging trail through woods. For runners aged 14+. Behind DCMO BOCES Chenango Campus, 6678 Co. Rd. 32, Norwich. 607-335-1384 or visit bit.ly/2AZuIlJ

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. – Noon. Family, friends, & people with Multiple Sclerosis are invited to group. Open dialogue encouraged, no questions is too big or small. Sunshine Room, Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call Phil Young 607-435-3653 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

CHEMISTRY WORKSHOP – Noon – 3 p.m. Celebrate National Chemistry Week by experimenting with chemistry demonstrations to learn the properties of metals. Free. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. Performance of “Manon,” by Massenet, streaming live from Metropolitan Opera House. Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BOO WITH BEAR – 1 – 5 p.m. Bring the kids in their Halloween costumes for party featuring ice cream, decorated playhouses, treats, pumpkins, more. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream & More, 5212 St. Hwy. 28 South, Oneonta. 607-432-0901 or visit www.facebook.com/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More-538187663021144/

TRICK OR TREAT – 1 – 5 p.m. Bring the kids to trick or treat through the historic village, meet characters from classic tale ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ by Washington Irving. Admission free to kids, accompanying adult with donation. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

ESCAPE ROOM – 1 – 2 & 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Body before you become the next victim. Enjoy atmospheric room, puzzles that won’t scare you out of your skin. Great for fans of game and 1985 movie. 6 people/room, aged 12+. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WORKSHOP – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn to write songs, present them before an audience. Includes opportunity to perform on EOH stage 11/2. Cost, $15/class. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/arts-education

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

STORY TELLING – 2 p.m. “Strange and Surprising Stories and how to tell them” with story teller Sandy Schuman. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm

TRIVIA TOURNAMENT – 2 – 5 p.m. Museum hosts Trivial Pursuit Tournament for Edmeston Spook Fest. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Visit www.facebook.com/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/

JAM CLASS – 2 – 4 p.m. Beginning instrumentalists learn major, minor chords then learn a song and perform together. The music genre will broadly be ‘Folk Music.’ 6 classes, Saturday thru 11/30, $120/person. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/education/jam-class-for-beginners/

HAUNTED HOUSE – 4 – 8 p.m. Celebrate the spooky season with treats, exciting tricks, & haunted fun. Chestnut Park Nurshing & Rehab, 330 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-8500 or visit www.facebook.com/ChestnutParkNursingAndRehab/

MURDER MYSTERY – 5 – 9 p.m. Foothills annual fundraiser presents “Chicago Caper.” Dinner theater murder mystery where clues, red herrings, motives and mystery abound. Collect the clues, solve the mystery, win a prize. Cost, $120/person. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

SPAGHETTI DINNER – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad, desert, beverages to support Oneonta Scout Troop 23. Tickets, $5/person. St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta.

BENEFIT AUCTION – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy dinner, silent auction, live entertainment, more to celebrate 2019 EDD All-Star Athletes and fundraiser to support adaptive sports programs in NY & VT. Oneonta Elks Club, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/eddfund/

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Join a guide to explore the museum after dark, learn about the mysteries, ghostly happening associated with the village. Learn what Things Go Bump In The Night. Cost, $17/non-member. Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/ghost-tours

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. Ghost tour visits places where ghostly manifestations have been reported over the years and areas identified by the Ghost Hunters Halloween special. Cost, $20/person. Reservations required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Spiderman: Far From Home.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

HAUNTED OPERA – 7 – 9 p.m. Test your bravery against the ghoulish creatures infesting funeral parlor, beware of what’s real and not in the Arts Cafe, & get a good spook in the theater graveyard. Enjoy the candy at the end, if you make it. Free, donations welcome. Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville. 315-691-3550 or visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com/halloween-events

DOUBLE BILL – 7 p.m. The Season Finale presents contemporary instrumental fusion Ben Cosgrove and World/Jazz Fusion Globetrotting. Cost, $20/non-member at door. West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/ben-cosgrove-globetrotting-double-bill/

COFFEE HOUSE – 7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake.

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Theatrical Performance “Gruesome Playground Injuries” about An accident prone dare devil and a corrosive masochist as they navigate friendship, love, and the squishy things in between. Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta.

HALLOWEEN COMEDY – 8 p.m. Theatrical performance ‘Blithe Spirits,’ farcical tale of novelist who becomes haunted by the spirits of his 2 dead wives after a seance. Performed by Catskill Community Players, written by Noel Coward in 1941. General admission, $18. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. 607-397-8500 or visit catskillplayers.org