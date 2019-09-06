HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

COUNTRY LIVING FEST – 1 p.m. Celebrate country life with vendors, cornhole tournament (1-6:30), pumpkin patch, farmers’ market, more. Includes demonstrations on backyard beekeeping, floral arrangements, fly fishing, cider pressing, metal detecting, more. Kallan Fields, Well’s Ave., Hartwick. 607-293-8123 or visit www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick/

GOLF TOURNAMENT – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Benefit tournament for Studio B Company Dance Team. Enjoy fun game, basket raffles for all, more. $ 64/golfer, 4 person teams. Afton Golf Club, 175 Afton Lake Rd., Afton. 607-563-7280 or visit www.facebook.com/studiobperformingarts/

GARAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Explore 41st annual Grand & Glorious Garage sale to support Catskill Choral Society. See what amazing wares there are at the vendors, enjoy music, food, fun. Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/catskillchoralsociety/

ENGINE JAMBOREE – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get out to 36th Annual Dan Rion Memorial Antique Engine Jamboree & Powerfest to celebrate the ingenuity of the past. Features steam power demos, music, bbq, activities, more. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 Co. Hwy. 12, East Meredith. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

ARTS FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. Find artists showing off their best works from paintings, fabric arts, sculptures, photography, music, activities, more at Colorscapes Chenango. Free. East and West Parks, Norwich. 607-336-3378 or visit colorscape.org

HEROES RUN – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 5k, 10k, and Childrens race to honor the heroes of 9/11, veterans, first responders, families of the fallen. Runners, walkers of all ages, abilities welcome. Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company, 832 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/Fly-Creek-Volunteer-Fire-Company-409995299193467/

BENEFIT AUCTION – Noon – 3 p.m. Annual auction to support fire department. West Laurens Fire Department, 2766 St. Hwy. 23, West Laurens. 607-263-2211 or visit www.facebook.com/WestLaurensFireDepartment/

PAWSITIVE PAWSIBILITIES – Noon – 2 p.m. Meet adoptable pets from Susquehanna SPCA. Front Lobby, Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/SQSPCA/

BOOK SIGNING – 2 – 4 p.m. Meet local author Jamie Franklin Rowe, get your signed copy of her book “We’ll Always Remember the 11th of September.” The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

OPENING RECEPTION – 3 – 5 p.m. Celebrate exhibit opening “Museum of Strange Desires” by David Graziano. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

IRISH CONCERT – 6 p.m. Enjoy evening of Traditional Celtic and Folk, Jazz Instrumental with world class musicians Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman. Cost, $20. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

FILM – 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Shaft.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

SCREENING – 7 p.m. View award winning documentary “Citizen Clark … A Life of Principle” a chronological look at the life of Ramsey Clark, US Attorney General/human rights activist. Gilbertsville filmmake Joseph C. Stillman will discuss the film, implication of Clarks work. Admission, $10. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2769 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

DANCE – 7:30 p.m. Put your dancing shoes on, enjoy performance by perennial favorite “The Rubber Band” performing Cajun-Zydeco music. Admission, $10/person. The Star Theater, The Foundry, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Catskill Symphony Orchestra presents “The Firebird” with music director candidate finalist Silas Nathaniel Huff. Ballroom, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2670 or visit catskillsymphony.net