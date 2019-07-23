HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

CONCERT – 6:30 – 8 p.m. Local band The Butternut Valley Boys perform mix of country, gospel, bluegrass, more to benefit inn’s restoration. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2967 or visit www.themajorsinn.com

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 p.m. Enjoy buffet lunch, tour through special exhibit ‘Floating Palaces of the Hudson’ featuring art, objects, photos, more from Hudson River Maritime museum, Fenimore’s own collection celebrating the Hudson River version of riparian entertainment. Cost, $32/non-member. Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 1 p.m. Reading by Thomas Stone, author “Now Taking the Field: Baseball’s All-Time Dream Teams for All 30 Franchises.” Discuss baseball history, ask questions, get your copy signed. Included with Museum admission. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events

HISTORY TALK – 2 p.m. “Who Wore It Better? The Trials of Progress and the Wise ‘Future Face of America’” discussing similarities, differences between DeWitt Clinton & George Washington as they navigated making internal improvements in Early America. Includes gallery tour of Portraits and Landscapes exhibit. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Come together and discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org

EVENING PROGRAM – 6 p.m. Meet members of the K9 unit of the State Police, watch demonstration of their skills. Free, open to public. Front lawn, Village Library, Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org

ALUMNI MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Oneonta High School Alumni are invited to attend meeting of OHS Alumni Association. Library, Oneonta High School, 31 Center St., Oneonta. 607-432-7015 or e-mail rsouthard1@stny.rr.com

PLAY – 7 p.m. Performance of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew at Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit FenimoreArt.org.

WALKING TOUR – 7 p.m. Join native ‘Lower Deckers’ for tour through one of Oneonta’s most historic Streets. Learn about city’s origins as ‘Milfordville,’ the settlers, more. Tour by donation. Starts at intersection of River and Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Concerts In The Park presents band Olde Time Fiddlers. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. 315-217-1485 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org