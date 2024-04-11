THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 11, 2024
Front Page
Otsego SWCD Back On Track after NYS Comptroller Audit
New Exhibit, ‘As They Saw It,’ Celebrates ‘Herstory’
Inside
Eclipse Viewing Party at SUNY Oneonta Attracts Thousands
Friends of the Feral-TNR Benefit Set for Next Saturday, April 20
Flowers Are Focus of CAA Gallery Show
Chamber To Honor Awards Recipients on Thursday, April 25
News Briefs
Editorial
Letters
Shaughnessy: Open Letter to RSS ED DeVita
Columns
Citizen Science: Kinetic Energy, the ‘Force Vive’
News from the Noteworthy: Advocacy an Important Part of Audubon
News from the Heart of Otsego: Fundraisers, Spring Cleaning and an Open Call for Volunteers
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 11, 2024
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Jane Crosby Spinney Huber
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego.com
On Stage: Hartwick Thespians To Perform Complete Works of Shakespeare
The Dog Charmer: Teaching Your Dog to ‘Go Find’
‘Made in Middlefield: Part II’ To Open This Evening