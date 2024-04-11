Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 11, 2024

Front Page

Otsego SWCD Back On Track after NYS Comptroller Audit

Totally Awesome

New Exhibit, ‘As They Saw It,’ Celebrates ‘Herstory’

Inside

Eclipse Viewing Party at SUNY Oneonta Attracts Thousands

Friends of the Feral-TNR Benefit Set for Next Saturday, April 20

Flowers Are Focus of CAA Gallery Show

Chamber To Honor Awards Recipients on Thursday, April 25

News Briefs

News Briefs: April 11, 2024

Editorial

Dancing in the Dirt

Letters

Shaughnessy: Open Letter to RSS ED DeVita

Columns

Citizen Science: Kinetic Energy, the ‘Force Vive’

News from the Noteworthy: Advocacy an Important Part of Audubon

News from the Heart of Otsego: Fundraisers, Spring Cleaning and an Open Call for Volunteers

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: April 11, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 11, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Jane Crosby Spinney Huber

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

On Stage: Hartwick Thespians To Perform Complete Works of Shakespeare

The Dog Charmer: Teaching Your Dog to ‘Go Find’

‘Made in Middlefield: Part II’ To Open This Evening

View edition of April 4, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…