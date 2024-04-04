Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 4, 2024

Front Page

Decision on 27 Market Street Postponed Until October

Flowers and All that Jazz

County Appoints Lettis, Our First Otsego County Female Public Defender

Water Trail Will Drive Tourism

Village Seeking Volunteer Support

Inside

Healthcare Network Welcomes Columbia-Bassett Class of 2026

Circling Back: Partnerships, Positions and Fundraising Moving Forward

Report Calls for Preservation of Affordable Rental Housing

CCS Boys Swim Team Wins Class C Sectional Championship

News Briefs

News Briefs: April 4, 2024

Editorial

A Tale of Two Housing Units

Columns

The Myth Busting Economist: Who Sets the Price of a Gallon of Gas?

News from the Noteworthy: Reminiscences, Advice and a Fond Farewell

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: April 4, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 4, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Audrey Waite Ashley

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

AAA Offers Guidance as Nor’easter to Overlap with Peak Eclipse, Spring Break Travel

Patients Can Take Steps to Prevent Readmission after a Hospital Stay

View edition of March 28, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…