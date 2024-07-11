THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
July 11, 2024
Front Page
Emotional Wellness Is Theme of First Children’s Book by Oneonta Native
Monument Preservation Project Now Completed
The Partial Observer: Local Historical Societies Hold 1930s-themed Film Fundraiser
Inside
OHS Grad Lands Role in Netflix Series
Cooperstown’s ‘Fab Four’ Share Their Insights upon Graduation
Ozzie Smith Hosts Hall of Fame Weekend Favorite ‘Turn Two’
St. James Episcopal Names Interim Priest
Lost Memoir Sparks Hoyt Family Reunion
Oneonta Storefront Project Brings New Focal Points to Main Street
News Briefs
Editorial
Celebrating Otsego’s Shining Stars
Letters
Ainslie: Biden, Dems Have Not Failed Us
Roos: Question for Northrup: How?
Tausta: Trump’s Ideas Will Hurt Us
Whelan: Re: Biden’s Mental Status
Columns
The Myth Busting Economist: Does Minimum Wage Serve Any Purpose?
News from the Noteworthy: Summer Tourism Promotes Development
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 11, 2024
In Memoriam
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego.com
Five Staff Leaders Achieve DSP 3.0 Credential at Pathfinder Village
National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory for Tuesday, July 9