By:  08/19/2022  5:00 pm

This Week 08-18-22

 08/19/2022    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

August 18, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Otsego County Jail needs major repairs

FRONT PAGE

Sheriff: Renaming Inmates Is Not A Priority

This Is NOT OK, Helping the
Next Page of a Dog’s Life

Inside The Paper

Bassett Responds

Wild Things Get Rescued

Populations Changing
in Otsego County

Otsego Lake Association Update

Beware of Ticks

Fenimore Chamber
Orchestra Starting Strong

Perspectives

Editorial

Saving Fido and Creating Memories

Columns

STERNBERG: New COVID Recommendations from CDC

NEWS FROM THE NOTEWORTHY: Changing the World

THE DOG CHARMER: Dodging Doggie Nips

UP ON HAWTHORNE HILL: Of garlic, onions and majority rule

Letters

BUTTERMAN: Too Much Gun Violence

PHILLIPS: Bassett Was Awesome

SEWARD: Positive Future
WAGER:Need for Winning Ticket
GREGORY: Heating Oil Users Beware
CARNEY: Big Wigs and Helicopters?
NORTHRUP: Can’t Control the Zebras

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: August 11, 2022

Summer Dreams

Bravo Francesca Zambello and Thank You!

Fenimore Art By The Lake Winners

Mural Starting at Mohican Flowers Building

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

