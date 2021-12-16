This week 12-16-21

By: Reporter  12/16/2021  1:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 16, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Carrie Carney and her fine and festive Christmas hat ready to greet shoppers and visitors to Coopers-
town’s Mingo Market.

FRONT PAGE

Community Foundation taps former mayor as new exec director

Oneonta ‘Festival’ and county ‘trail’ light up the holiday season

Gov’s new mask rule confuses businesses

Inside The Paper

Keep it local with unique shopping ideas across Otsego County

Gift shop Mingo Market’s debut defies pandemic pessimism

Dr. Sternberg up for re-election

Schenevus and Worcester schools look ahead after merger vote fails

New Habitat lumber comes from Rocky’s old habitat

Perspectives

Editorial

Opt out, for now

COLUMNS

Up on Hawthorn Hill

Wassail, toddies, and, well, yes, politics

Life Sketches

Omicron: Good news, bad news, more news

History Columns

Bound Volumes

Hometown History

LETTERS

Editors Policy

Greenway and trails appreciation

Up to ‘here’ with the headlines

Another dispensary ‘no’

A vote against dispensaries 

Do better by Bud Fowler

OBITUARIES

Robert R. “Bob” Brady

William “Bill” F. Laymon

Roger E. Tooke

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

