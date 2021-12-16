This week 12-16-21

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 16, 2021
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Community Foundation taps former mayor as new exec director
Oneonta ‘Festival’ and county ‘trail’ light up the holiday season
Gov’s new mask rule confuses businesses
Inside The Paper
Keep it local with unique shopping ideas across Otsego County
Gift shop Mingo Market’s debut defies pandemic pessimism
Dr. Sternberg up for re-election
Schenevus and Worcester schools look ahead after merger vote fails
New Habitat lumber comes from Rocky’s old habitat
Perspectives
Editorial
COLUMNS
Wassail, toddies, and, well, yes, politics
Omicron: Good news, bad news, more news
History Columns
LETTERS
Greenway and trails appreciation
Up to ‘here’ with the headlines