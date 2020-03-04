This Week March 5-6-28, 2020

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
March 5-6-28, 2020
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
‘Ball of White Fire’ Engulfs Volunteers
Memories Of Emmons Explosion Still Strong
Chief Mike Covert, 59, Helped Addicts Into Recovery
Bassett Getting Ready To Deter Coronavirus
EDITORIAL
Consider Joining Good Samaritans
COLUMNS
COVID-19 Is Here. But It’s Not NY’s First Rodeo
Coronavirus May Be No Deadlier Than Flu
Otsego County’s Allocation Of Testing Kits? 3.
Front Porch Perspective: Avast, Maties!
Repeal Flawed ‘Green Light’ Law
Ensure Local Politics Is Local
LETTERS to the EDITOR
Make Lettis Safer: Run Buses Until 9 p.m.
Democratic Village Chair Backs Dem. Slate
HISTORY COLUMNS
HOMETOWN HISTORY: March 5, 2020
AllOTSEGO.life
Developer Shows Off Artist’s Loft Successes
An Election That Could Change The Village
MacGuire Benton Energized By Politics
Joe Membrino Impressed By Village Stewardship
Mary Margaret Robbins Sohns Loves Cooperstown
IN MEMORIAM
Martha Delello, 78; Filled Key Roles At St. Mary’s Parish
Dr. Eugene D. Milener III, 90; Hartwick Economics Chairman
Dr. Cory Johnston, 47; Dies In Skiing Accident
Robert F. Fahey, 86; Veteran Worked At Bill’s Auto Auction
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO
