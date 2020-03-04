By: Jim Kevlin  03/04/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's NewspapersThis Week March 5-6-28, 2020

This Week March 5-6-28, 2020

 03/04/2020    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 5-6-28, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Victor Jones, county Emergency Services deputy director, surveys the scene of the Middlefield fire Wednesday, Feb. 28, where five firemen were injured. Two, engulfed by flames, spent four days in Upstate Medical Center’s burn unit in Syracuse. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

‘Ball of White Fire’ Engulfs Volunteers

Memories Of Emmons Explosion Still Strong

Petitions Vie Over Firearms

Chief Mike Covert, 59, Helped Addicts Into Recovery

Bassett Getting Ready To Deter Coronavirus

EDITORIAL

Consider Joining Good Samaritans

COLUMNS

COVID-19 Is Here. But It’s Not NY’s First Rodeo

Coronavirus May Be No Deadlier Than Flu

Otsego County’s Allocation Of Testing Kits? 3.

Front Porch Perspective: Avast, Maties!

Repeal Flawed ‘Green Light’ Law

Ensure Local Politics Is Local 

LETTERS to the EDITOR

Make Lettis Safer: Run Buses Until 9 p.m.

Democratic Village Chair Backs Dem. Slate

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: March 5, 2020

HOMETOWN HISTORY: March 5, 2020

AllOTSEGO.life

Developer Shows Off Artist’s Loft Successes

An Election That Could Change The Village 

MacGuire Benton Energized By Politics

Joe Membrino Impressed By Village Stewardship

Mary Margaret Robbins Sohns Loves Cooperstown

IN MEMORIAM

 Martha Delello, 78; Filled Key Roles At St. Mary’s Parish

Dr. Eugene D. Milener III, 90; Hartwick Economics Chairman

Dr. Cory Johnston, 47; Dies In Skiing Accident

Robert F. Fahey, 86; Veteran Worked At Bill’s Auto Auction

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

ISSUU ONLINE EDITIONS



Previous Edition Click Here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.