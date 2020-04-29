THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS April 30-May 1 2020

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Week 1, Donors Give Foundation $127K
With Elective Surgery, Bassett Normalizing
Seward: Prayers Helped Me Through COVID-19
From Edmeston Comes NYC Angel Of Mercy
‘Bad Batch’ Cause 4 Oneonta Overdoses
AllOTSEGO.COVID-19
Masks – Necessity Or Fashion Statement?
Garden Club’s Daffodils Brighten Oneonta
Libby’s List Of Virtual Things To Do
EDITORIALS
With Facts As Guide, Let’s Start Reopening
Turn On Porch Light For Hometown Heroes.
COLUMNS
CUOMO: Construction, Factories Start Opening
STERNBERG: Opening Will Take To Mid-July
HERZIG: Protect Us From Returning Students
LETTERS
DUNCAN: Is Mother Nature Telling Us, Rest
NORTHRUP: Want To Cut Loose? Elsewhere
HUGHSON: What Can An Antibody Tell Us?
SCHNEIDER: Small Business Are Hurt Most
DEAN: Well-Intentioned Visitors Harmful
WELCH: Temporary Threat? Magical Thinking
WHALING: Pesticides Used On Lakeside Links
COLONE: Socialism Only Way Out Of Troubles
FLEISHER: Support President? Support Dictator
HISTORY COLUMNS
IN MEMORIAM
Lois H. Downin, 80; Fox EKG/EEG Technician
Albert R. Killmeier, 63, Farmed In Cherry Valley
NOTICES
Alvin L. Osterhoudt, 80, Oneonta
Richard G. Powell, 83, Oneonta
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO
