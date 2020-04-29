By: Jim Kevlin  04/29/2020  5:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS April 30-May 1 2020

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 30-May 1, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Signs of solidarity, like this one at Springbrook, Milford Center, are popping up countywide. If you see one, snap it and send to info@allotsego.com (AllOTSEGO photo)

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

BEGINNING OF THE END?

NO JETER INDUCTION UNTIL 2021

Week 1, Donors Give Foundation $127K

With Elective Surgery, Bassett Normalizing

Seward: Prayers Helped Me Through COVID-19

From Edmeston Comes NYC Angel Of Mercy

‘Bad Batch’ Cause 4 Oneonta Overdoses

AllOTSEGO.COVID-19

Masks – Necessity Or Fashion Statement?

Garden Club’s Daffodils Brighten Oneonta

Libby’s List Of Virtual Things To Do

EDITORIALS

With Facts As Guide, Let’s Start Reopening

Turn On Porch Light For Hometown Heroes.

COLUMNS

CUOMO:  Construction, Factories Start Opening

STERNBERG: Opening Will Take To Mid-July

HERZIG: Protect Us From Returning Students

ATWELL: No Need For A Brick

 

LETTERS

DUNCAN: Is Mother Nature Telling Us, Rest

NORTHRUP: Want To Cut Loose? Elsewhere

HUGHSON:  What Can An Antibody Tell Us?

SCHNEIDER: Small Business Are Hurt Most

DEAN: Well-Intentioned Visitors Harmful

WELCH: Temporary Threat? Magical Thinking

WHALING: Pesticides Used On Lakeside Links

COLONE: Socialism Only Way Out Of Troubles

FLEISHER: Support President?  Support Dictator

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: April 30, 2020

HOMETOWN HISTORY: May 1, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

Lois H. Downin, 80; Fox EKG/EEG Technician

Albert R. Killmeier, 63, Farmed In Cherry Valley

NOTICES

Alvin L. Osterhoudt, 80, Oneonta

Richard G. Powell, 83, Oneonta

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

