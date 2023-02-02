By:  02/02/2023  2:55 pm
THIS WEEK: 02-02-23

THIS WEEK: 02-02-23

 02/02/2023

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 2, 2023

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Smoke on the Water
MIDDLEFIELD—Multiple fire and emergency squads responded to a fully involved structure fire in Peggs Bay on January 30. The seasonal residence, located at 144 Valenza Lane, is owned by Joseph Duffy. No one was injured in the blaze. (Photo by Jonathan Maney)

FRONT PAGE

Village Improvement Society Holds Auction

New BBQ Eatery Has Ties to History

Armory’s Future TBD By Oneontans

Stopping the Spread

Inside The Paper

Tillapaugh: ‘Village is Well Positioned’

Time Out: February 2, 2023

The News In Brief: February 2, 2023

Otsego County Republicans Endorse Basile

Sports

Rolen Stands Alone in Hall of Fame Vote

SUNY Oneonta Soccer Accolades Mark Prolonged Run of Success

Perspectives

Editorial

The Party Continues and You’re Invited

Columns

Life In The Time Of COVID: It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over

The Partial Observer: What Is the Cost of ‘Saving’ a School?

News from the Noteworthy: Remove Temptation By Disposing of Unused Medications

Letters

KEITH: ‘Nirvana’ Use Should Not Be an Issue

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: February 2, 2023

Hometown History: February 2, 2023

Obituaries

Paul Mullins

Maria R. Parrillo

Kernan Cross

 Meghan E. Woodbeck

Frances H. Thayer

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

