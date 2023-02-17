THIS WEEK: 02-16-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
February 16, 2023
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Community Cat Forum Draws Large Crowd
Community Foundation Funds Warming Station
Internet Breakfast Café Opens In Historic Store
Zachary German Lauded by NY Air National Guard
Inside The Paper
News in Brief: February 16, 2023
Seniors Connections Program Now Underway at Clark Sports Center
Art
Original Works By Collage Artist Jane Evelynne Higgins-Main Offered as Part of Village Improvement Society Auction
Exhibit Featuring Photography of HoF Pitcher Randy Johnson Planned
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
STERNBERG: Is It Live, or Is It Memorex?
NOTEWORTHY: Get Ready for the Great American Spit Out
Letters
BROW: Facemasks, Vaccines Are Not the Answer
HAMILL: Support for Drnek, But With Questions
POPE: Thanks to Those Who Made Event a Success
WELCH: Future Interment Options Explored
WHELAN: Support for Programs Is Encouraged
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: February 16, 2023
Hometown History: February 16, 2023