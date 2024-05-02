Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 2, 2024

Front Page

SUNY Oneonta Downtown Space To Support Otsego Area Learners

Iron String Press Writers Earn Accolades from Their Peers

Chief Uncas Finds New Purpose on the Susquehanna

Inside

St. James’ Manor Resident Elva Baffa Turns 102 Years Young

Animals Seized in Cruelty Investigation

Around the Towns: May 2, 2024

Fire Department Names Officers, Board

Works by Milford Students Featured in CAA Exhibits

Cemetery Association Launches Community Facebook Page

Land Trust, CADE Win Grant to Protect Farmland in Otsego County

Coop Tennis Still Undefeated

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 2, 2024

Editorial

Running in Otsego

Letters

Chase: Empty Bowls Filled for CFP

Wesnofske: Explosion Article Appreciated

Waller: Pantry Could Use More than Food

Columns

Citizen Science: Energy Demystified: Potential Energy’s Untapped Value

News from the Noteworthy: Tide Turning for Animal Cruelty Offenders

Life Sketches: Garden (and Song) Editing

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 2, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 2, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Martin Douglas Sorin, PhD

In Memoriam: Armella Agnes Phillips

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Sports Snippets: May 2, 2024

Cobleskill Regional Hospital Named Among Top Critical Access Hospitals

Petco Love Invests in SQSPCA Programs

News Briefs: April 29, 2024

View edition of April 25, 2024.

Posted

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…