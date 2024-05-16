Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 16, 2024

Front Page

Board Candidates Make Case for Support Amid Controversy

Oneonta’s Main Street Offers a Variety of Shopping Options

Local Teen Reports on Trip to U.S. Capitol for Allergy Fly-In

LaCombe Set To Deliver Inaugural Svahn Lecture

Inside

Festival Appoints New Honorary Life Trustees, Board Members

Springbrook, Vêsucré Announce Partnership

Many Happy Returns of the Day

UUVA Plant Sale Is Saturday

RSS Invites Community to MVSC Open House

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 16, 2024

Editorial

Tough Travels

Letters

Bishop: Perspective on Brookwood Point

Northrup: Present Launch Site Preferred

Columns

The Partial Observer: On Natural Climate Variability

News from the Noteworthy: Festival: With Gratitude for Our Community

Lasting Impressions: FCO’s Steampunk Sensation

The Dog Charmer: Help! Potcake Likes To Chew

Hawthorn Hill Journal: To Cut or Not To Cut Back?

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Earle William Hayford

In Memoriam: Charles W. Lamb, PhD

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 16, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 16, 2024

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Sports Snippets: May 16, 2024

Bassett, County Unveil Partnership

BVA Task Force Rescues Banking Services for Morris and Butternut Valley

View edition of May 9, 2024.

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…