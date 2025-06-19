Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 19, 2025

Front Page

Local Groups Sponsor ‘No Kings Day’ Rally

Arc Otsego Receives Matching Grant for Training Program

CCS in the News

Local Titanic Memorial Now Restored

Inside

FAM To Unveil Full-scale Replica of Notre-Dame Truss on June 24

Antiques Expert To Appraise Items Sunday

‘Angels’ Assist CCS Students, Families

Group Supports Music and Art Education

Another Notable Year

Assoc. Keeps Alumni in Touch

Shearer Receives Scholarship for Educational Experience Abroad

News Briefs

News Briefs: June 19, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Pesticides—Really?

Letters

Bishop: Who Funds Our Government?

Cooperstown Food Pantry: CFP’s Programs Help the Hungry

Finneran: Gaza Spending Harms U.S. Kids

Johnston: Who Could Not Agree with This?

Joyce: Please Don’t Rein in the Coltsfoot

Northrup: Whartons Were Role Models

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: Great Musical Performances, New Experiences

The Partial Observer: No Defense for Trump Administration’s Violent Rhetoric, Tactics

From Our Glimmerglass: Lakefront Property Owners Advised to Avoid Polystyrene

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 19, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 19, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Harry D. Swanger Jr.

Calendar of Events

Gallodoro Stage in Oneonta Pays Homage to Woodwind Legend

Film Otsego Secures Funding for 2026 Made By New York Women Film Festival

The Partial Observer: NY Needs To Take a ‘Workable Approach’

Dr. William Fredette, Bassett Pediatrician, Shares Heart Care Journey

View edition of June 12, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1996 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

THIS WEEK: 06-01-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta June 1, 2023 Front Page Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS Kirkby Keeps Coop in Sectionals Tournament Memorial Day Weekend 2023 Highlights Inside Still Time to Sign Up for Memorial Golf Tourney Sponsors, Donors Sought in Conjunction with SQSPCA Benefit Event People and Business in the News, June 1, 2023 Sen. Oberacker Hosts Local Students Sponsored by LWV Historic Clock Among Museum’s Current Exhibits Oneonta Community Comes Out in Force To Honor One of Its Own Communities Unite To Save Lake Oneonta Receives Grant To Rehabilitate Building…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…