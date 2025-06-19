THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 19, 2025
Front Page
Local Groups Sponsor ‘No Kings Day’ Rally
Arc Otsego Receives Matching Grant for Training Program
Local Titanic Memorial Now Restored
Inside
FAM To Unveil Full-scale Replica of Notre-Dame Truss on June 24
Antiques Expert To Appraise Items Sunday
‘Angels’ Assist CCS Students, Families
Group Supports Music and Art Education
Shearer Receives Scholarship for Educational Experience Abroad
News Briefs
Editorial
Letters
Bishop: Who Funds Our Government?
Cooperstown Food Pantry: CFP’s Programs Help the Hungry
Finneran: Gaza Spending Harms U.S. Kids
Johnston: Who Could Not Agree with This?
Joyce: Please Don’t Rein in the Coltsfoot
Northrup: Whartons Were Role Models
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: Great Musical Performances, New Experiences
The Partial Observer: No Defense for Trump Administration’s Violent Rhetoric, Tactics
From Our Glimmerglass: Lakefront Property Owners Advised to Avoid Polystyrene
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 19, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Harry D. Swanger Jr.
Calendar of Events
Gallodoro Stage in Oneonta Pays Homage to Woodwind Legend
Film Otsego Secures Funding for 2026 Made By New York Women Film Festival
The Partial Observer: NY Needs To Take a ‘Workable Approach’
Dr. William Fredette, Bassett Pediatrician, Shares Heart Care Journey