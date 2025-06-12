THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 12, 2025
Front Page
Local Indivisible Members Call for Swift Climate Action at DEC Hearing
Richfield Garden Club Member Recognized with State Award
CAA Exhibit and Sale Highlight the Human Figure
Inside
Trustees Discuss Chronicle Update, Parks
From the Land of Silver to Denim and Diamonds
Springfield Announces 2025 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshals
Photos Sought for New Exhibit Celebrating Glimmerglass Historic District
Repairs to Town of Hartwick Reservoir Structure Are Underway
Everitt Joins Staff of Historic Hyde Hall
USPS Launches Dog Bite Educational Campaign
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: No Defense for Violence
Letters
Johnston: Did Anyone Believe Him?
Northrup: Be Grateful for Small Mercies
Stein: To Trump: Leave Harvard Alone
Columns
The Partial Observer: Who Knew?
News from the Noteworthy: ‘Mindful Birding’: Solace in Our Hectic Lives
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 12, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Patrick Ryan Dunnion
In Memoriam: Suzanne ‘Polly’ Renckens
Calendar of Events
Female Black Civic Leader Dies at 97
Invasive Species in the Garden Topic of June 10 Program
Sanchez Comes Through in the Clutch, Dawgs Win in Extra Innings