Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

August 15, 2024

Front Page

Oneonta Food Makers Among Finalists in Statewide Contest

Annual Lake Cleanup Initiatives Further Conversation, Concerns

Mother, Daughter Swim Lake in Support of Hospice

Inside

Otsego Now Helping Businesses Grow with Tax Incentives, Grants

CCS Graduate Connolly Joins Iron String Press Editorial Staff

Alzheimer’s Assoc. Invites Residents to Community Conversation

Around the Towns

Andrea Theis Receives Grant To Bring Rowing to Schools

Yerdon-Putnam Reunion: 76 Years and Counting

Photographer Kosmer Opens Solo Exhibition in Budapest

Percussionist Justin Jay Hines To Pitch a Musical Doubleheader

Ryan Matter Band To Headline Saturday’s Summer Harvest Fest

Cooperstown Officials Seeking ‘Village Seal’ Design Proposals

Cooperstown-born Author Releases New Book

 News Briefs

News Briefs: August 15, 2024

Summer Dreams Briefs: August 15, 2024

Editorial

Research Hindered by Hoarded Tissue Donations

Letters

Northrup: Looking Ahead to 2024 Festival

Hamill: Thanks to Those Who Have Helped

Columns

The Partial Observer: ‘Gamed’ Disposable Vapes: Big Tobacco’s Push To Addict Kids

News from the Noteworthy: Family Farm Day Celebrates Local Agriculture

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: August 15, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 15, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Helen “Betty” Elizabeth New

In Memoriam: Barbara Ellis Petersen

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Dawgs Run Rules Oneonta

In Memoriam: Edward James Tripp Jr.

Cooper Monument Celebration Planned at Lakewood Cemetery

Baby Patas Monkeys Being Hand-raised at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

View edition of August 8, 2024.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…