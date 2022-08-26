This Week: 08-25-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
August 25, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Social Justice and Strategic Planning at OFO
Inside The Paper
Police Identify Human Remains Found in Morris
Bassett Medical Center’s Midwifery Program
Honored Nationally for ‘Innovative and Compassionate’ Care
Animal Care Agencies Urge Governor to Sign Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill
Dr. Bruce Harris Cross Dedicated
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: Housing Option Problems
BADGER: The First of the Mohican
Letters
BULICH: Update On Algae Problem
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: August 25, 2022
Summer Dreams
There Is Still Time to Enjoy the Lake
Cooperstown Chamber Mural in the Works