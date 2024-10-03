Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 3, 2024

Front Page

Community Continues To Mull Over Sign Law Amendments

Male Great Dan Succumbs to Illness; Female Still Improving

‘Live in HD’ Kicks Off with “Les Contes d’Hoffmann’

Inside

Local Foods Local Spirits Event Celebrates the Region’s Bounty

Middlefield Fall Festival Returns Sunday

Sunday Walking Tour Highlights 1880s History

The Tepee: a Vintage Roadside Treasure Since the 1950s

First Cherry Valley Art Trail Set for Saturday, October 5

News Briefs

News Briefs: October 3, 2024

Sports Snippets: October 3, 2024

Editorial

Voting—Casting a Ballot Keeps Getting Easier

Letters

Blabey: Say No to Vinyl Banners on Poles

Bunn: Native Son: ‘Yes to the Banners’

Katz: Mohawk Valley Gives—Again!

Dean: Concerns About Heroes Banners

Dillingham: Company Cancels Turbine Project

Growing Community: Thanks for Great Harvest Supper

Parrillo: Village Reactions Disappointing

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: Of Signs and Democracy

News from the Noteworthy: Building a Ready Generation in a World of Change

The Partial Observer: J’accuse: Every American Has Palestinian Blood on their Hands

The Partial Observer: Let’s All Play Vance-ocracy

Oneonta Downtown Renaissance: Leaning Into What the City of Oneonta Does Best

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: October 3, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 3, 2024

In Memoriam

Celebration of Life: James M. Leonardo

In Memoriam: Constance I. Reed

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

Big Squeeze To Benefit Bassett Healthcare Network’s Cancer Fund

Bachanas Charged with Three Counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty

Coop Cross Country off to a Strong Start

 

View edition of September 26, 2024.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…