The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

September 26, 2024

Front Page

City Council Approves Stage, Discusses Zoning of Markets

Community Speaks Out For and Against Sign Law Amendment

Nonagenarian Channels Dylan in Sculpture, Paintings

Inside

Group Receives Foundation Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Grant

Meet, Greet To Share Info on High Holy Days

OFA Senior Resource Fair Set for October 1

Help Pick the 2025 Winter Carnival Theme

Hudson Highlands Bikers Make Helios Donation

Birthday Luncheon at the Sunflower Cafe

Imaginations at Play

Youth Wins Over Experience in Rotary Foundation Tournament

News Briefs

News Briefs: September 26, 2024

Editorial

Keeping the Monarchs in Our Glens

Letters

Bialek: Rise and Vote for U.S. Decency

Rudy: Sharing Articles Can Be Okay

Dill: Healthcare Issues Must Be Tackled

Lettis: LVODC 50th Celebrated

Columns

The Partial Observer: Society Requires Sociality

News from the Noteworthy: Bennett: A Garden Cannot Grow Itself

On Stage: ‘Novecento’ Opens Friday at SUNY Oneonta

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: September 26, 2024

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: September 26, 2024

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Deborah H. Clegg

In Memoriam: Beth Hudson-Hankins

In Memoriam: Elnora E. Rathbun

In Memoriam: Betty Proctor Sohacki

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

On AllOtsego.com

One Injured in Exeter Accident

Citizen Science: Energy Demystified: The Real Attraction of Magnetic Energy

View edition of September 19, 2024.

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…