THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
October 19, 2023
Front Page
County Clerk Candidates Answer Questions as Race Heats Up
OFO Releases Updated Needs Assessment
Inside
Radiation Therapist Talks About Breast Cancer Treatment, Support
Men Can Get Breast Cancer, Too
David Peplinski Latest Recipient of Patrick C. Fetterman Award
Rawitch To Receive Boy Scouts of America Leadership Award
‘Oskar the Beekeeper’ Takes Second Place at New York State Fair
LPC To Select NY Forward Projects Next Wednesday
News in Brief
Sports Snippets: October 19, 2023
Editorial
Columns
Bassett at 100: Hiring Initiatives and Our Community
News from the Noteworthy: It’s Not New Math, But It’s the Best Math
Letters
Angerer: Basile Best for County Clerk
Burch: Benton Is Right Choice for Clerk
Dillingham: Choose Glynn for Town Justice
Glynn: Local Lawyer Seeking Support
Kavanagh: Happy 30th, Matt, Chris, Stagecoach
Lachance: Norbu Featured in New Lunch, Learn
Northrup: Festival Venue Is Being Underused
Osterwald: Benton Praised for Good Presentation
McCartney: Police Association Backs Basile
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: October 19, 2023
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 19, 2023
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Anthony ‘Doc’ P. Cammilleri
In Memoriam: Elinore C. Sorbera
Memorial Service: Wendell E. Tripp Jr.
Calendar of Events
Exclusively on AllOtsego.com
Interview: Jennifer Basile, Otsego County Clerk Candidate
Interview: MacGuire Benton, Otsego County Clerk Candidate
Visiting Writer Series Continues with Robert Bensen in November
Bassett Warns Against Scammers Posing as Recruiters
Hartwick College President Resigns, Interim President Selected
Bassett Begins Journey Toward Environmental Sustainability