Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 19, 2023

Front Page

County Clerk Candidates Answer Questions as Race Heats Up

OFO Releases Updated Needs Assessment

Mr. Pep Takes the Podium

Inside

Radiation Therapist Talks About Breast Cancer Treatment, Support

Men Can Get Breast Cancer, Too

David Peplinski Latest Recipient of Patrick C. Fetterman Award

Rawitch To Receive Boy Scouts of America Leadership Award

‘Oskar the Beekeeper’ Takes Second Place at New York State Fair

LPC To Select NY Forward Projects Next Wednesday

News in Brief

New Briefs: October 19, 2023

Sports Snippets: October 19, 2023

Editorial

Who Will You Choose?

Columns

Bassett at 100: Hiring Initiatives and Our Community

News from the Noteworthy: It’s Not New Math, But It’s the Best Math

Life Sketches: Buddy’s Song

Letters

Angerer: Basile Best for County Clerk

Burch: Benton Is Right Choice for Clerk

Dillingham: Choose Glynn for Town Justice

Glynn: Local Lawyer Seeking Support

Kavanagh: Happy 30th, Matt, Chris, Stagecoach

Lachance: Norbu Featured in New Lunch, Learn

Northrup: Festival Venue Is Being Underused

Osterwald: Benton Praised for Good Presentation

McCartney: Police Association Backs Basile

Wager: Kudos to FC Orchestra

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: October 19, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 19, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Annie W. Bantham

In Memoriam: Anthony ‘Doc’ P. Cammilleri

In Memoriam: Elinore C. Sorbera

Memorial Service: Wendell E. Tripp Jr.

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

Interview: Jennifer Basile, Otsego County Clerk Candidate

Interview: MacGuire Benton, Otsego County Clerk Candidate

Visiting Writer Series Continues with Robert Bensen in November

Bassett Warns Against Scammers Posing as Recruiters

Hartwick College President Resigns, Interim President Selected

Bassett Begins Journey Toward Environmental Sustainability

View edition of October 12, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

Piper Seamon Scores 1,000th point

1,000 THANKS! Piper Seamon 5th CCS Girl To Hit High Mark The Cooperstown Central student section erupts as Piper Seamon scores her 1,000th career point in the Hawkeyes’ 57-39 win over Waterville at home last evening. Seamon becomes the fifth girl and only the 14th player in school history overall to score 1,000 points.  Inset at right, Pipershares a hug with teammate Meagan Schuermann after the game was stopped to acknowledge her achievement. Seamon will play basketball next year at Hamilton College. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)  …

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE