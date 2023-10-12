Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 12, 2023

Front Page

County Races Few and Far Between

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

Helios Care Seeks Nominations for Matsuo Award

Event Fetes Local Chefs, Foods

Hartwick Resident Reflects on Muddy, Fulfilling Burning Man

Inside

Pathfinder Athletes Enjoy Skills Clinic with Former MLB Players

Iron String Press Extends Subscription Drive Benefitting NFPs

League Sets Candidates Debate for Town of Hartwick Council

Church Displays New Banner

Rural Innovation Council Six-month Progress Report Impressive

Artists Callahan, Whitten To Lead Exhibit Tour

Locals: People & Businesses in the News

Huntsman Receives Walter A. Franck Physician Excellence Award

News in Brief

Sports Snippets: October 12, 2023

Editorial

Resurrect WQCC, Please

Columns

The Partial Observer: There’s More to County Population Decline Than Meets the Eye

News from the Noteworthy: What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You

On Stage: Rich Dance-Theatre Heritage To Be Celebrated at Hartwick

Letters

Bartleson: Benton Is Choice for County Clerk

Brockway: Basile Deserving of Clerk Position

Hamill: Candidate To Run for Mayoral Post

Covert: Basile Has the Experience

Falco: Benton Is Best for City Future

Fierke: Benton Has the Qualifications

Mickle: Jen Basile Has Proven Record

Herzig: Support for Mac Benton

Lentz: Benton Will Serve Well

MacMillan: Deputy Clerk Best Choice

Lipari Shue: Go-getter for Clerk Needed

Catan: Another Nod for Basile

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: October 12, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 12, 2023

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

News Briefs: October 10, 2023

Sports Snippets: October 8, 2023

Cigarette Tax Hike Projected To Save 15,300 New Yorkers’ Lives

Pathfinder Village Announces ‘I Am’ Campaign

SUNY Delhi Receives Major Gift to Expand Spay, Neuter Services for Community

SUNY Oneonta To Hold Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

View edition of October 5, 2023.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 07-27-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta July 27, 2023 Front Page Dead Man Found at Fox Hospital Was Exeter Kidnapping Victim Fans: Parade Did Not Disappoint Group Rallies Against Genital Cutting Middlefield To Hold Focus Group Meeting Inside Charter Review Committee Meets BFS Completes July Water Sampling Class of 2023 Humbled by the Experience Stagecoach Run Art Festival Gets Back on Track First Weekend of July Annual SQSPCA Golf Tournament Weekend Tees Off August 11-13 Hyde Hall To Feature Special Astronomy, Music Fusion Event Sunday Best Bets: July 27, 2023 Merchants: Weekend Crowd Smaller, Personable, Enthusiastic as…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE