Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 6, 2025

Front Page

Festival Campaign Will Help Shape Future, Expand Audiences

Rally Protests Pres. Trump’s Policies, Draws 200 Demonstrators

Literacy Visionaries: Milford’s Book Vending Machine

Inside

FCO March 15 Concert To Feature Concerto Competition Winner

Trump Announces Plans To Posthumously Pardon Pete Rose

Pantry Voucher Program Will Provide $16K in Local Food

Cooperstown CFEE Provides Financial Support to Students

Tall Stacks and Jack Wax

Poking Fun at the Arts Industry

Catskill Symphony Orchestra, Voices of Cooperstown Unite

News Briefs

News Briefs: March 6, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Letters

Bishop: Trust Problems Close to Home?

Cooperstown Area Interfaith Coalition for Social Justice: Executive Orders Will Do Harm

Porsche: Porsche To Make Run for Trustee

Stein: Job Cuts Will Weaken Services

Northrup: I Had a Farm in Ukraine

Howarth: Where Is All This Leading?

Columns

The Myth-Busting Economist: Some Truths about Federal Spending

News from the Noteworthy: Helios Care Honors Hospice Social Workers

Citizen Science: Solving the Mystery of the Vanishing Love for Science

Life Sketches: Crusing at 80 MPH with Aunt Ruta

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: March 6, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: March 6, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Dorothea Sittler

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Community Partners Will Convene To Discuss Homelessness

On Stage: ‘SNAP’ Pokes Fun at, Challenges the Arts Industry

Travels with ‘Cesca: Greetings from Mississippi and Yucatán

Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight: Montezuma Winery (Sponsored Advertorial)

Coop Sports Recap: Basketball Sectionals This Weekend

View edition of February 27, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…