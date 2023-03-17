THIS WEEK: 03-16-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
March 16, 2023
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
NYCAMH Facing Budget Difficulties
Paintings Travel to Los Angeles for Solo Exhibit
ZBA Denies Short-term Rental Application
Inside The Paper
Village Seeks Transfer of Acreage
Oneonta Artist Captures Essence of Our Region Using Spray Paint
Otsego Town Board Tables Discussion of Tax Exemption
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
The Partial Observer: What Are We Doing? Activity at Averill Road Property Questioned
Bassett at 100: No Easy Answers for Complex Challenges
Noteworthy: Opioids: Examine the Risks, Benefits, Alternatives
Desert Dispatch: Hiking Offers Temporary Distraction from the Difficulties of Today
Life Sketches: Retired Poultry Farmer Recalls ‘Roger’s Colossus’ in Face of Avian Flu Epidemic
Letters
Membrino: Candidate Urges Citizens To Vote
Mebust: Coop Village Election is Next Tuesday
Fasanelli: Trustee Candidate Looking To Serve
Committee: Project Prom Seeks Support
Lynk: Fitness Center Needs Community Support
Phillips: Therapool Loss a Real Concern
Walker: Sadness, Anger at FCF Closing
Peterson: Health Needs Outweigh Profits
Kirsch To Bassett: Please Keep FCF Open
BOUND VOLUMES
Hometown History: March 16, 2023