THIS WEEK: 03-16-23

 03/17/2023

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 16, 2023

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

K-Boy’s Little Buddy

On the Prowl

Furever Friends and Purrfect Pals

FRONT PAGE

NYCAMH Facing Budget Difficulties

Paintings Travel to Los Angeles for Solo Exhibit

CFOC Opens 2023 Awards Cycle

ZBA Denies Short-term Rental Application

Inside The Paper

News Briefs: March 16, 2023

Village Seeks Transfer of Acreage

Oneonta Artist Captures Essence of Our Region Using Spray Paint

Otsego Town Board Tables Discussion of Tax Exemption

Perspectives

Editorial

A Syrupy Salute to Spring

Columns

The Partial Observer: What Are We Doing? Activity at Averill Road Property Questioned

Bassett at 100: No Easy Answers for Complex Challenges

Noteworthy: Opioids: Examine the Risks, Benefits, Alternatives

Desert Dispatch: Hiking Offers Temporary Distraction from the Difficulties of Today

Life Sketches: Retired Poultry Farmer Recalls ‘Roger’s Colossus’ in Face of Avian Flu Epidemic

Letters

Membrino: Candidate Urges Citizens To Vote

Mebust: Coop Village Election is Next Tuesday

Fasanelli: Trustee Candidate Looking To Serve

Committee: Project Prom Seeks Support

Lynk: Fitness Center Needs Community Support

Phillips: Therapool Loss a Real Concern

Walker: Sadness, Anger at FCF Closing

Peterson: Health Needs Outweigh Profits

Kirsch To Bassett: Please Keep FCF Open

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: March 16, 2023

Hometown History: March 16, 2023

Obituaries

Daniel Lee Schoellig

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

