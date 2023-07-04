THIS WEEK: 04-06-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 6, 2023
FRONT PAGE
Vols Sought for Earth Day Task
354 Main Street, Otego: ‘More Than Just a Store’
Inside The Paper
Randy Johnson Opens Fenimore Art Museum Photography Exhibition
Iron String Press Welcomes New Staff Writer
Fallen Middlefield Soldier Featured in ‘Faces of Margraten’ Book
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
Noteworthy: Continuing Ed Yields Measurable Results for Shelter
Desert Dispatch: Day at the Rodeo Features Impressive Skills, Shared Sense of Pride
The Unknowns: DNA Testing in Genealogy: Both a Starting Point and a Helpful Tool
The Partial Observer: Let the Sun Shine In: Cooperstown Area LWV To Reactivate Observer Corps
Letters
Dill: Cannabis Tax Revenue Crossroads Solution
Aldridge: Reminder To Bassett: ‘Do No Harm’
Scalici: To Oberacker: Please Oppose Bus Mandate
Rudy: Trump May Prevail In Spite of Charges
Welch: Zebra Mussel Control May Be Possible
Northrup: Cutting of Trees Was ‘Ugly Thing to Do’
Zoltick: In Response to Dr. Sternberg
BOUND VOLUMES
Hometown History: April 6, 2023