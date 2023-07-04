THIS WEEK: 04-06-23

By:  04/07/2023  5:10 pm

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 6, 2023

FRONT PAGE

Vols Sought for Earth Day Task

354 Main Street, Otego: ‘More Than Just a Store’

Inside The Paper

Randy Johnson Opens Fenimore Art Museum Photography Exhibition

Iron String Press Welcomes New Staff Writer

Fallen Middlefield Soldier Featured in ‘Faces of Margraten’ Book

News Briefs: April 6, 2023

Perspectives

Editorial

The Results Are In

Columns

Noteworthy: Continuing Ed Yields Measurable Results for Shelter

Desert Dispatch: Day at the Rodeo Features Impressive Skills, Shared Sense of Pride

The Unknowns: DNA Testing in Genealogy: Both a Starting Point and a Helpful Tool

The Partial Observer: Let the Sun Shine In: Cooperstown Area LWV To Reactivate Observer Corps

Letters

Dill: Cannabis Tax Revenue Crossroads Solution

Aldridge: Reminder To Bassett: ‘Do No Harm’

Scalici: To Oberacker: Please Oppose Bus Mandate

Rudy: Trump May Prevail In Spite of Charges

Welch: Zebra Mussel Control May Be Possible

Northrup: Cutting of Trees Was ‘Ugly Thing to Do’

Zoltick: In Response to Dr. Sternberg

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: April 6, 2023

Hometown History: April 6, 2023

Obituaries

Kenneth J. Tabor

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

