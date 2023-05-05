THIS WEEK: 05-04-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
May 4, 2023
FRONT PAGE
Survey Allows Public To Weigh In on Library Project Phase 2
Habitat for Humanity Taking Applications
Artist Examines Edge of Nature
Inside The Paper
Schenevus Students Enjoy Surprise Visit
Gilbertsville’s First Hullabaloo Was a Real Hoot!
Grammy Award-winning Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet Returns to Coop
News in Brief
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
The Partial Observer: Cap and Invest-It’s Complicated
News from the Noteworthy: A Thousand New Residents? Here’s Part of the Plan
Life Sketches: On the Bug Bus to San Antonio
On Stage: Performing Arts at our Oneonta Campuses by Rachel Frick Cardelle
Letters
Gregory: Changes, New Laws Bad for Farmers
Nemeth: Congress Should Check Justices
Russo: Reduce, Reuse Is Sale Focus
Beckert: Don’t Blame Biden, Blame the Democrats
LWV: Bond Act Should Pay for Electric Buses
Naatz: Crumhorn Acres Should Be Saved