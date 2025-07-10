Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

July 10, 2025

Front Page

Otsego County Board of Representatives Discusses Awards, Airports, America 250

Popular Repair Café Returning to Farmers’ Market July 22, 29

Tubia Named 2025 Parisian Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Inside

Beisbol in Mexico City and the Game’s Pre-Historic Lineage

Dunderberg Gallery Brings the Sound of Music to Gilbertsville

Association To Unveil Restored Cemetery Gate This Sunday

News Briefs

News Briefs: July 10, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Shame. Shame. Shame.

Letters

Dailey: Nominees Sought for Matsuo Award

Johnston: Who Won’t Vote for ‘Free Stuff’?

Northrup: Hats Off to Rhonda, Doug

Columns

Life Sketches: A Sky View of Dad

News from the Noteworthy: New Operations Coordinator Preps for Festival

The Partial Observer: Signs of the Times Enliven Protest Rallies with Many Messages

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: July 10, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 10, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Dottie Gebbia

In Memoriam: William Ralston

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

News Briefs: July 9, 2025

Environmental Trailblazer To Speak at OCCA Annual Dinner

John Conklin, Glimmerglass Associate Artistic Director Emeritus, Dies at 88

View edition of July 3, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: A. George Eccleston, 71 August 28, 1951 – December 26, 2022

In MemoriamA. George Eccleston, 71August 28, 1951 - December 26, 2022 NEW BERLIN – A. George Eccleston, 71, of New Berlin, NY, passed away Monday December 26, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with his family by his side. George was born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1951, the son of the late Clifford and Dora Watts Eccleston. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Emily and Kathy and brother Ron.…

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1996 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…