By:  10/20/2022  4:30 pm
AllOTSEGOThis Week” 10-20-22

This Week” 10-20-22

 10/20/2022    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

October 20, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Volunteer with OLT at Brookwood Point
Otsego Land Trust is seeking volunteers to assist with its annual fall garden clean-up at Brookwood Point Conservation Area on Otsego Lake. The popular fall event is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from 1-4 p.m., with a rain date of October 29. The formal gardens at Brookwood Point are open to the public throughout the warmer months. The property is located at 6000 State Highway 80, just two miles north of the Village of Cooperstown. OLT’s fall garden clean-up is a community event that helps get the property ready for winter. There are opportunities for everyone to participate, whether using a nipper, a rake or a wheelbarrow. Join the crew for a few minutes or for the whole afternoon, and plan to dress for the weather. No gardening experience is necessary—there will be tasks for volunteers of all ages to complete, from child to adult. OLT will provide tools, guidance and refreshments. Those interested in helping out are asked to RSVP to Anne at (607) 547-2366, extension 105 or anne@otsegolandtrust.org.

FRONT PAGE

Glimmerglass Film Days Marks Tenth Year

Coop Vendors, Officials: 2022 a ‘Good Year’

To Barn or Not to Barn …

Inside The Paper

Nonprofit to Collect Bikes, Sewing Machines

Local Equestrian Finds Success at Capital Challenge Horse Show

GOAT-ober Festival a Rollicking Success

NAACP Membership: It’s Not About Color

Politics

Political Candidates Speak Out: Race for New York Attorney General

Perspectives

Editorial

Noble Barns

Columns

STERNBERG: World Polio Day Celebrated Next Week

News from the Noteworthy: Workforce Wellbeing Impacts Business Bottom Line

LIFE SKETCHES: Out On The Ice

Letters

HAMILL: Cardelle Speech Inspires, Motivates

DAVIS: Brian Miller – Our Loss is Your Gain

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: October 20, 2022

Hometown History: October 20, 2022

Fall Photo

A Fond Farewell to Fall

The view from Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown (Photo by Trista Haggerty)
A shapshot of Allen Lake Road in Richfield Springs. (Photo by Caitlin Breier)
A flock of Canada geese enjoy their layover in Otsego Lake on their way south. (Photo by Michael McKenna)

Obituaries

Vincent J. Cronin Jr.

Terry W. Onyan

D. George Vamvakias

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *