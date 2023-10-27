THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
October 26, 2023
Front Page
Parking a Controversial Subject in Oneonta
Bank Lofts Garnering Awards, Recognition
FAM Exhibit Teases, Tickles, Taunts the Imagination
Inside
Jane Forbes Clark, Clark Family Honored with Steward Award
Hartwick Institute of Public Service Hosts Local Candidate Forums
Cherry Valley Water Project Culminates in Performance, Exhibit
Community Bank To Host ShredFest, Warm Clothing Drive
Boys, Girls Soccer Sweep Games, Heading to Class C Semifinals
‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ Is This Saturday at Sports Center
Harpsichord Will Take FCO to the Next Level
News in Brief
Editorial
Columns
The Partial Observer: Vets Could Benefit from VET PFAS Act
News from the Noteworthy: Regenerative Ag: It’s All About the Soil
On Stage: Student Director Discusses Upcoming Production of ‘I and You’
Citizen Science: Superstitious By Design: How We Negotiate Chaos, Uncertainty
Letters
Bloom: Vote Benton for Energy, Ideas
deBlieck: Mac Benton in Over His Head
Shelby: FOTP Pickleball Clarification
Hardin: Benton Has My Confidence
Lapin: Vote Benton for Customer Service
McGuire: Vote Basile for Skill, Experience
Buttice: Basile Dedicated, Hard Working
Murphy: Benton Has the Energy, Spirit
Harlem: Basile Has Earned Clerk Position
Woeppel: Benton Energetic, People-focused
Hulse: A Vote for Basile Ensures Service
Stefanik: Basile Is Most Qualified Choice
LWV: Exhibit Focus Is on Voter Rights
Grampp: No Place for Washington
Bliss: Basile Has the Needed Skills
Russo: Benton Brings Fresh Ideas
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: October 26, 2023
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 26, 2023
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Diana E. Holliday
Calendar of Events
Exclusively on AllOtsego.com
Cherry Valley Cat Tests Positive for Rabies
Oneonta DMV Satellite Office Announced
Kennedy Willis Center To Offer Lunch, Learn Webinars
Alzheimer’s Association Invites Area Residents To Join Walk on October 28
Hartwick, SUNY Oneonta Sports Recap
Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Managers/Executives/Umpires Candidates Announced