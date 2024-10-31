THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
October 31, 2024
Front Page
Coop Board of Trustees: ‘No’ to Proposed Sign Law Amendment
County Ballots Replete With Unexpired Terms, Empty Seats
Inside
Milford Businessman Plans Free Autism Park for Area Residents
Mayor Drnek Clarifies Voting Access to Foothills Polling Location
Candidates for the General Election: In Their Words
News Briefs
Editorial
Guest Editorial: Win or Lose, Are We Ready To Reconcile?
Letters
Dean: Trump Is Poised To Be a Dictator
Vote Riley: Local Voices Matter
Northrup: Physician Should Be Bassett Head
Russo: Kudos for DMV Satellite Office
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: Sean Lewis: ‘Chamber Has a Lot Going On’
Citizen Science: Energy Demystified: The Bolts and Volts of Electric Energy
A Voter’s Guide to Elections: Voter Fraud Virtually Non-existent
Proposed Sign Law Change: Opposing Views Statement—Against
Proposed Sign Law Change: Opposing Views—Statement For
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: October 31, 2024
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 31, 2024
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Linda M. O’Connor
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego.com
Leaf Pickup Ongoing in Village