The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 27, 2025

Front Page

GOP Retains Otsego County Board Majority by Two Votes in Monday’s Hand Recount

CCS Teachers File 16 Labor Grievances; School Board Seeks Treasurer, Positive Audit Results

Retired Bassett Clinician Receives Major Award

BVA Names Cassandra Miller as First Full-time Director

Inside

Sheriff’s Office Signs ICE 287(g) Agreement

Food Drive Helps ‘Fill the Gap’

Eco-Yotta Inc. AI Research Center Project Faces Growing Hurdles

Prime Oneonta Rentals Makes Donation To Benefit Breast Cancer Patients in Need

CFOC Introduces New Board Members

Girls Varsity Soccer Season Ends in Semifinal Thriller

‘Happy Birthday to Sue’

Michele Frazier Launches a Second Bid for 51st Senate Seat

Supervisor-elect Discusses Future Plans

Artifacts from Dodgers’ Ninth Title Needed for ‘Autumn Glory’

Gatehouse To Host Nields Art Opening, Birthday Celebration

News Briefs

News Briefs: November 27, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: The Future’s So Bright…

Letters

Falk: A Note of Thanksgiving

Burch: CCS Response Is ‘Appalling’

Mendelsohn: Why Work With ICE?

Taylor: Do Not Be Indifferent

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: OLA: ‘Commitment, Support and Hard Work’

The Myth-Busting Economist: Positive Externalities

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: November 27, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 27, 2025

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Gearing Up for Holiday Shopping: Downtown Oneonta

Angel Tree Program Deadline Is Next Week

One Dead in Village of Cooperstown House Fire

Roundabout Construction Nears Completion, Thru Traffic to Southside Resumes

Woman Sues Otsego County for $5 Million over Alleged Sheriff’s Office Misconduct

View edition of November 20, 2025.

Bound Volumes: November 27, 2025

110 YEARS AGO: Evangelist Charles F. Barrett is coming to Cooperstown. The great union evangelistic campaign in Cooperstown, for which preparations have been going on for the past three months, will begin next Sunday evening...…
November 27, 2025

Hometown History: November 27, 2025

135 YEARS AGO: The amount of bounty paid by the Town of Unadilla on woodchucks’ tails amounts to $257 and some odd. At 10 cents the tail, it accounts for 2,570 hapless chucks that lost their tails and their lives...…
November 27, 2025

Time Out Otsego: 11-27-25

COMMUNITY DINNER—12:30-2 p.m. “50th Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.” Dine in or take-out available. Volunteer/donations appreciated. Elks Lodge 84 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1240944428056146&set=a.362239402593324…
November 26, 2025

