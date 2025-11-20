THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
November 20, 2025
Front Page
Companies Consider Data Center for Oneonta Rail Yards; Idea Already Draws Opposition
Fly Creek Fire Company Unveils New, ‘Lightly Used’ Fire Truck
Angel Tree Program Celebrates Spirit of Christmas
Inside
Locals Honored at Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Dinner
Mayor-elect Dan Buttermann Talks Win, Transition, Priorities
CFOC Announces ‘Student Voices, Student Choices’ Presentations, Awards Ceremony
LWVCA Set To Host Recycling Program
Glimmer Nights Returns for Six Weeks of Lights, Magic, Holiday Cheer
$500,000 Stolen from Cooperstown Schools Last Year in Cybercrime
News Briefs
News Briefs: November 20, 2025
Editorial
Editorial: How the ‘Hicks’ I Grew Up With Became the Quiet Knights Who Keep America Going
Letters
Oberriter: One for Me, One for You!
Northrup: On Data Center ‘Rebranding’
Sansevere: Policy Change Is Misguided
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: ‘We’re Meeting People Where They Are’
Life Sketches: Nurse Winkie: an Age-old Story of Perseverance, Determination
The Partial Observer: Welcome Home Cooperstown: Bringing Community Together
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: November 20, 2025
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 20, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Robelle Edith (‘Susie’) Streek
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Woman Sues Otsego County for $5 Million over Alleged Sheriff’s Office Misconduct
Oneonta Town Board Demands Clarity as Eco-Yotta Presentation Raises More Questions
Film Days Events Continue Today, Culminate with a Wrap Party at The Smithy
Morris Residents Hear Details on Fire Station Proposal
Local Kids Haunt SUNY Oneonta Dorms for ‘Halloween in the Halls’ Event
Boil Water Advisory Has Been Lifted