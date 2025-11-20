Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 20, 2025

Front Page

Companies Consider Data Center for Oneonta Rail Yards; Idea Already Draws Opposition

Fly Creek Fire Company Unveils New, ‘Lightly Used’ Fire Truck

Angel Tree Program Celebrates Spirit of Christmas

Inside

Locals Honored at Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Dinner

Mayor-elect Dan Buttermann Talks Win, Transition, Priorities

CFOC Announces ‘Student Voices, Student Choices’ Presentations, Awards Ceremony

LWVCA Set To Host Recycling Program

Glimmer Nights Returns for Six Weeks of Lights, Magic, Holiday Cheer

$500,000 Stolen from Cooperstown Schools Last Year in Cybercrime

News Briefs

News Briefs: November 20, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: How the ‘Hicks’ I Grew Up With Became the Quiet Knights Who Keep America Going

Letters

Oberriter: One for Me, One for You!

Northrup: On Data Center ‘Rebranding’

Sansevere: Policy Change Is Misguided

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: ‘We’re Meeting People Where They Are’

Life Sketches: Nurse Winkie: an Age-old Story of Perseverance, Determination

The Partial Observer: Welcome Home Cooperstown: Bringing Community Together

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: November 20, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 20, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Robelle Edith (‘Susie’) Streek

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Woman Sues Otsego County for $5 Million over Alleged Sheriff’s Office Misconduct

Oneonta Town Board Demands Clarity as Eco-Yotta Presentation Raises More Questions

Film Days Events Continue Today, Culminate with a Wrap Party at The Smithy

Morris Residents Hear Details on Fire Station Proposal

Local Kids Haunt SUNY Oneonta Dorms for ‘Halloween in the Halls’ Event

Boil Water Advisory Has Been Lifted

Time Out Otsego: 11-21-25

DANCE PARTY—7-10 p.m. “Party for the Pantries.” Dance party to restock the food bank and pantries in our community. Ticket proceeds benefit food pantries; song requests by donation; etc. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/events/695820406896435?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…
November 20, 2025

Angel Tree Program Celebrates Spirit of Christmas

This is the 104th year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, as follows. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.…
November 20, 2025

Guest Editorial: The Tree Side of the Line Industry: How the ‘Hicks’ I Grew Up With Became the Quiet Knights Who Keep America Going

When I moved to upstate New York as a teenager—a land of old barns, stubborn winters and families with generations of calloused hands—I stepped into a different America. An America where kids were up before dawn, milked 60 cows, and threw on their Carhartt jackets (still smelling like hay) to go to school before most of us rolled out of bed.…
November 20, 2025

