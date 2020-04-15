THIS WEEK April 016-17, 2020

By: Jim Kevlin  04/15/2020  5:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 016-17, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Sue Ploutz, 5 Sand St., Oneonta, and son Nicholas Woodcock put a Winnie the Pooh in their front window, part of a citywide “bear hunt” to entertain sheltering youngsters during this time of coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

COVID Infestation Slows Down Locally

Bassett Tests 3 Anti-Coronavirus Drugs

After Ordeal, Seward Back Home In Milford

Profile: Heidi Bond, General In C-19 Fight

Need Grows, Food Banks Welcome Needy

Superintendents Flummoxed: When To Reopen?

AllOTSEGO.COVID-19

In Oneonta, Grinning And Bearing It

Brothers-In-Law Serve People Who Serve

Libby’s List Of Virtual Things To Do

EDITORIAL

Andrew Cuomo For President

COLUMNS

STERNBERG: A Pearl Harbor Moment, Plus

HYMAN: The Crisis Tells Us: Be Prepared

MORGAN: Bad Numbers, Good News

BENNETT: It Isn’t All Gloom And Doom

LETTERS

NORTHRUP: San Antonio Acted; NY Didn’t

CALZOLARI: Your Papers Meeting Challenge

WHELAN: We See Dump With Fresh Eyes

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: April 16, 2020

HOMETOWN HISTORY: April 17, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

Adam Pierce, 45; Former Deputy, Oneonta Realtor

Annemarie Kitts, 80; Teacher Active In St. Joseph’s

Lloyd D. Allen, 86; Retired CCS Chief Custodian

Sonny Amatucci, 82; Retired From D&H Railroad

Maureen Glueckert, 83; Scot Worked At Fox 

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

