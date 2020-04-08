THIS WEEK April 09-10, 2020

By: Jim Kevlin  04/08/2020  5:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 09-10, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

HAPPY EASTER! Here’s a photo from the 2008 Ecumenical Sunrise Service in Cooperstown’s Lakefront Park, a reminder of good things to come in the weeks and months ahead. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Downstate Ventilator-Grab Stalls, Streck Says

Off Ventilator, Senator Seward Now Out Of ICU

County May Lose Equivalent Of 2/3 Of Tax Levy

3 Healthcare Workers Ill, Maybe Not Bassett’s

Cooperstown Man’s Father Dies Of COVID-19

Front Line Profile: County IT Director Pokorny

County’s Wheels Of Justice Turn – Virtually

AllOTSEGO.COVID-19

Walkin’ Off The Coronavirus Blahs

Desperate Calls Fast-Track Better Visor

Libby’s List Of Virtual Things To Do

COLUMNS

PASTORS: Resurrection Guides Easter Reflections

GATES: It’s Gotta End, Maybe By End of April

ERNA:  What’s In A Name? Now, If It Were Erina…

STERNBERG: Who Lives, Dies Is Elephant In Room

ZAGATA: Did Oil Embargo Teach Us Nothing?

LETTERS

WINKLER: Trump Undid What Obama Did

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: April 9, 2020

HOMETOWN HISTORY: April 10, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

Frank Marra, 101; Ex-Banker Dies Of COVID-19

David Brandt, 75, Fly Fishing Hall Of Famer

Martha Beals, 91; Associated With McEwan Hardware

Mike Clapper, 63; Deputy Well-Known At Courthouse

Julia Fassett, 94; East Springfield, Retired Teacher

Elaine Andrews, 84; Valedictorian Legal Secretary

Michael A. Ross, 80; 40-Year Career At Amphenol

Stephen Layman, 93; WWII Vet, Amphenol Retiree

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

