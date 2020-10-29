This Week, Oct. 29-30, 2002

By: Jim Kevlin  10/29/2020  1:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

Oct. 29-30, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Craig, SUNY Oneonta’s new interim president, had an instinct for readiness, forming a disaster-preparedness committee on arriving at SUNY Purchase as a vice president in 2006. He discusses lessons learned in his successful effort to keep COVID cases there to 25, and how to apply them to the Oneonta campus in an exclusive interview. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

PROFILE: SUNY Oneonta’s New President

Facing Cluster, Hartwick Confines Students

75-Guest Wedding Yields 19 COVID Cases

Many Local People Casting Ballots Early

Cooperstown Recruits New Village Clerk

Stamford Priest Assigned To Cooperstown

ENDORSEMENTS

Oberacker, Senate; Buttermann, Assembly

Delgado Invincible, Earns Second Term

What Happens After Presidential Election

LETTERS

STERNBERG: Delgado Kept His Promises

ROWLEY: If ‘Safe Act’ Is Flawed, Change It

NORTHRUP: Limit Public Poles To Old Glory

ANDERSON:  At Stake Nov. 3, Flawed, Free U.S.

BROCKWAY: Guns Needed To Protect Families

COLUMNS

OSTERHOUDT: Living With The ‘N-Word’

Sidebar: Black Police Officer Assesses BLM

AllOTSEGO.life

Whartons’ 33-Year Legacy At End

Jerry Jeff Walker, Oneonta Original

HISTORY COLUMNS

HOMETOWN HISTORY, Oct. 30, 2020 

BOUND VOLUMES, Oct. 29, 2020

OBITUARIES

Paul Robinson, 79, Marine, Oneonta Alderman

Angelina Koury, 90; Husband, 3 Sons Survive

Douglas Sternberg, 64; Dentist, Doctor’s Brother

Gebrail Abou Zeidan, 85; Doctor’s Father

