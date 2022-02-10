By: Editor  02/10/2022  2:34 pm

This week 02-10-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 10, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Telly in her element: Telly couldn’t have been happier than to get on the ice and snow that fell on Cooperstown last week. The two-year-old Bernedoodle enjoyed playing and relaxing on the snowbank in front of her mom’s shop on Main Street. Jen Howard, owner of Cooperstown Classics, said, “Telly lives for this weather. It’s her favorite time of year!” The good girl is full-grown, topping out at 75 pounds.

FRONT PAGE

Cooperstown Central plots anti-racism strategy, addresses complaints

Doubleday renovations on track for June finish

Inside The Paper

State says ‘no’ to gifting pot

Not a day over 27

Fate of James Fenimore Cooper murals rests with Westchester school board

Glimmerglass Festival names three ‘Honorary Life Trustees’

Cooperstown costume pro voting on top film awards

Perspectives

Editorial

District Attorney right on bail, discovery

COLUMNS

Rust never sleeps

Sternberg on COVID this week: Getting better?

Opportunities for Otsego: The Childcare Dilemma

History Column

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Editors Policy

OBITUARIES

Lloyd H. Johnson

Linda J. Hall

Marshall L. Thorne

David S. Wilshere

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

