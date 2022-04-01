By: Staff  04/01/2022  2:32 pm

This Week 03-31-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 31, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Oneonta kids eager to spread the word: Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek whipped up a big posse of students from across the city’s three elementary schools, finding an enthusiastic bunch at every stop eager to tell him their favorite things about living and playing in Oneonta. As part of his “Week of the Young Child” initiative, the mayor asked the kids to draw a picture, take a photo, or write a story showing why they love the city. He’ll display the students’ artwork in City Hall, throughout downtown Oneonta, and on the city’s social media pages. The kids at Greater Plains Elementary — the mayor’s first stop of the morning on March 24 — were quick to sign up and are looking forward to the certificate Mayor Drnek will send to them to say ‘thanks’ for their creativity. He stopped later at Valleyview and Riverside, taking questions from the students who all wanted to know what it’s like to be mayor, what he does every day, and, of course, “how old are you?”

FRONT PAGE

Cooperstown honors Grace Kull

Hall of Fame Classic Returns

Inside The Paper

Cooperative Extension welcomes Liz Callahan

Ommegang Brings Concerts back to the big lawn

Hartwick College artist-in-residence

National award for Cooperstown volunteer

Perspectives

Editorial

Reasons to be cheerful

COLUMNS

It once was Ruby’s

Providing victim support

History Column

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Moldy Putin

Reforming Bail Reform

Freedom is at stake

Editors Policy

OBITUARIES

Donna Leh Black

Catherine J. Tisenchek

Robert T. Davenport

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

