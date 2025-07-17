Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

July 17, 2025

Front Page

Panel Offers Sobering Information About Expected Impacts of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Village Celebrates Selection of New Logo

Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees Honored at Luncheon

Inside

Glimmerglass Festival Announces Writing Contest Winners

The House on Main Street

The Final Piece in the Puzzle We Call Life

Oneontans Celebrate Historical Marker for ‘Little Red Caboose’

A Banner Effort: One Woman’s Mission To Preserve Vets’ Stories

Towering Trees and Vast Valleys: The Beauty of Eastern Otsego

Henderson To Run for Hartwick Town Council

CFOC Awards $100,000 to Arts Groups

News Briefs

News Briefs: July 17, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Climate Act Costs are Unsustainable

Letters

Rosson: Praise for Last Week’s Editorial

Hamill: City In Need of Structure Change

Hesse: Bill Ralston Will Be Missed

Johnston: Could There Be a Double Standard?

Northrup: Flooding Must Be Addressed

Columns

Lasting Impressions: Be Very Afraid—Of George and Martha

News from the Noteworthy: Federal Cuts Make Local Control More Critical

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: July 17, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 17, 2025

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Onondaga County Reports on Case of West Nile Virus, EEEV Detected in Mosquitos

Dawgs Continue High-Scoring Run with Win Over Outlaws

Local Indivisible Groups Sponsor ‘Good Trouble Rally and Live Art Display’

Adaptive Tournament Showcases Players’ Abilities at Historic Doubleday Field

Related Articles

Glimmerglass Festival Announces Writing Contest Winners

Young writers in the Mohawk Valley—Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Saratoga, and Schoharie counties—were invited to submit stories, poems, or essays inspired by their experiences and their neighborhoods.…

Bound Volumes: July 17, 2025

160 YEARS AGO: Summary of News—The Post Office at Cooperstown is among the offices designated as those on which orders may be drawn or paid, under the postal money order system just put in force in this country.…

Hometown History: July 17, 2025

135 YEARS AGO: Lawn tennis is becoming a fashionable out-of-door sport in Oneonta this summer. Already, several courts have been laid out, Dietz, Elm, Maple and Ford Avenue each having one court or more. Saturday afternoon of last week the Maple Street and Ford Avenue clubs met for the first time. The double was won by Messrs. Lauren and Giles by a score of 6 to 2. The first single was won by J. Lauren, 6 to 3; and the second and third singles by H.H. Buckley, defeating Dr. Bell and J. Lauren, 6 to 2 and 6 to 3.…