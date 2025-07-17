THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
July 17, 2025
Front Page
Panel Offers Sobering Information About Expected Impacts of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Village Celebrates Selection of New Logo
Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees Honored at Luncheon
Inside
Glimmerglass Festival Announces Writing Contest Winners
The Final Piece in the Puzzle We Call Life
Oneontans Celebrate Historical Marker for ‘Little Red Caboose’
A Banner Effort: One Woman’s Mission To Preserve Vets’ Stories
Towering Trees and Vast Valleys: The Beauty of Eastern Otsego
Henderson To Run for Hartwick Town Council
CFOC Awards $100,000 to Arts Groups
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Climate Act Costs are Unsustainable
Letters
Rosson: Praise for Last Week’s Editorial
Hamill: City In Need of Structure Change
Hesse: Bill Ralston Will Be Missed
Johnston: Could There Be a Double Standard?
Northrup: Flooding Must Be Addressed
Columns
Lasting Impressions: Be Very Afraid—Of George and Martha
News from the Noteworthy: Federal Cuts Make Local Control More Critical
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 17, 2025
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Onondaga County Reports on Case of West Nile Virus, EEEV Detected in Mosquitos
Dawgs Continue High-Scoring Run with Win Over Outlaws
Local Indivisible Groups Sponsor ‘Good Trouble Rally and Live Art Display’
Adaptive Tournament Showcases Players’ Abilities at Historic Doubleday Field