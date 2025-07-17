135 YEARS AGO: Lawn tennis is becoming a fashionable out-of-door sport in Oneonta this summer. Already, several courts have been laid out, Dietz, Elm, Maple and Ford Avenue each having one court or more. Saturday afternoon of last week the Maple Street and Ford Avenue clubs met for the first time. The double was won by Messrs. Lauren and Giles by a score of 6 to 2. The first single was won by J. Lauren, 6 to 3; and the second and third singles by H.H. Buckley, defeating Dr. Bell and J. Lauren, 6 to 2 and 6 to 3.…