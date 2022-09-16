This Week: 09-15-22

By:  09/16/2022  2:59 pm
AllOTSEGOThis Week: 09-15-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

September 15, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The float from the Blue Mingo, Mingo Maket, Sam Smith’s Boatyard and Lake Classic Outfitters which won the $1000 gran prize in the Ommegang 25th anniversary parade.

FRONT PAGE

Hats Off to Ommegang

Weekly Medical Briefs: 09-15-22

Inside The Paper

Winners of Annual Cooperstown
Beautification Contest Announced

Thank You, Maureen Kuhn, Family Nurse Practitioner

Oneonta Main Street and Lettis Highway Get Facelift

Flags Around the Village

Fall Photo: In front of Community Gospel Church, Oneonta

For Whom the Bell Tolled in Fly Creek

Celebrate Harvest History

The Cooperstown Village Library Has a New Logo

FOVL Announces First Program
of 2022-2023 Sunday Speaker Series

Perspectives

Editorial

A-maize-ing Grace

Columns

Life Sketches: Cats in Key West

STERNBERG: Polio, Part II

News from the Noteworthy: September Is National Recovery Month

Letters

HAMILL: Remembering the Queen

MOSENTHIN: Dept. of Health Needs Your Help

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: 09-15-22

Obituaries

Summer Dreams

Harvest Festival Returns to The
Farmers’ Museum’s Fall Lineup

American Legion Riders
Ride for Vets, Pets and Kids

Grand and Glorious a Success

Robert B. Schlather SQSPCA Golf Weekend

Meet-the-Artist Michael Federov

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

