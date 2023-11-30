Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 30, 2023

Front Page

Outgoing OC Rep Gives Advice to Future Candidates

Merry and Bright

Bassett Healthcare Security Team Is Now Open Carry

Schmitz Wins First Matsuo Award

Heritage at The Plains, Sloan’s Make Rita’s Dream Come True

Inside

Village, Businesses Team Up for Expanded Holiday Meet, Greet

Septuagenarian Competes in First NYS Bodybuilding Contest

Pray for Peace

Angel Tree Partnership Brings Holiday Joy to Those in Need

Community Foundation Awards $16,000 to Student Projects

CANO Hosts Holiday Market

A Feast for Crows

Anaplasmosis Rise Confirmed

News in Brief

New Briefs: November 30, 2023

Editorial

There Are Angels Among Us

Columns

The Partial Observer: County Residents Dodge Additional Tax Bill

News from the Noteworthy: Trout Do Grow on Trees

Citizen Science: Desert Vigil: Patience and the Pulse of Cosmic-Ray Secrets

News from the Heart of Otsego: Hartwick Holiday Activities, a New Firefighter and a Wedding

Letters

Whelan: Politicos Need To Read the Bill

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: November 30, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: November 30, 2023

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Mary S. Carson

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

Dr. Tommy Ibrahim Leaving Bassett Healthcare Network

‘Caravan of Love’ Memorial Concert To Feature Singer-Songwriter Duo

Bassett’s 22nd School-Based Health Center To Open in Cherry Valley

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told

CLICK HERE FOR MEMO TO SCHOOLS Sports Can Resume, Superintendents Told COOPERSTOWN – In a memo released Friday evening, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond advised local school superintendents that sports can resume as early as Monday. “Effective Feb. 1, participants in higher-risk sports may participate in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training,” Bond wrote, “…including competitions and tournaments, if permitted by local health authorities.”…