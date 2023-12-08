THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 7, 2023
Front Page
Public Question, Answer Session Held by Mayor
Ibrahim, Bassett Ready for What Comes Next
Woodland Cycles Purchases Mt. Otsego Rental Equipment
Inside
Angel Tree Partnership Brings Holiday Joy to Those in Need
Farmers’ Market Announces Holiday Market and Holiday Stroll
Southside Mall To Welcome New Store, Including Michaels
Former Iron String Press Managing Editor To Release New Novel
News in Brief
Sports Snippets: December 7, 2023
Editorial
Columns
The Partial Observer: Presentation Touches Students Hearts, Minds
News from the Noteworthy: Appreciating What We Have Achieved
Hawthorn Hill Journal: What’s In a Name?
Letters
CCCC: Thanks to All for Holiday Success
Hamill: Best Wishes for Clark Oliver
Northrup: Springfield Is No Place for Turbines
Zaengle: Job Well Done, Brian Wrubleski
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: December 7, 2023
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 7, 2023
Calendar of Events
Exclusively on AllOtsego.com
Hill City Celebrations To Host Festival of Lights, First Night
2024 Ford C. Frick Award Ballot Finalized
Sports Snippets: December 1, 2023