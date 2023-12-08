Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 7, 2023

Front Page

Public Question, Answer Session Held by Mayor

Giving the Gift of Christmas

Ibrahim, Bassett Ready for What Comes Next

Woodland Cycles Purchases Mt. Otsego Rental Equipment

Holiday Beautification

Inside

Angel Tree Partnership Brings Holiday Joy to Those in Need

Farmers’ Market Announces Holiday Market and Holiday Stroll

Southside Mall To Welcome New Store, Including Michaels

Former Iron String Press Managing Editor To Release New Novel

News in Brief

New Briefs: December 7, 2023

Sports Snippets: December 7, 2023

Editorial

Bully (Isn’t) for You

Columns

The Partial Observer: Presentation Touches Students Hearts, Minds

News from the Noteworthy: Appreciating What We Have Achieved

Hawthorn Hill Journal: What’s In a Name?

Letters

CCCC: Thanks to All for Holiday Success

Hamill: Best Wishes for Clark Oliver

Northrup: Springfield Is No Place for Turbines

Zaengle: Job Well Done, Brian Wrubleski

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: December 7, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 7, 2023

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusively on AllOtsego.com

Hill City Celebrations To Host Festival of Lights, First Night

2024 Ford C. Frick Award Ballot Finalized

Sports Snippets: December 1, 2023

News Briefs: December 1, 2023

 

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…