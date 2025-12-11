Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 1, 2025

Front Page

Ed Frazier Is New Head of Otsego GOP

Board Proceeds with NY Forward Projects, Seeks Route 28 Speed Limit Decrease

Headed to the Hall

Unatego Takes Top Prize in ‘Student Voices’ Contest

Inside

Dem Files Ethics Complaint About Oberacker Congressional Ad

Local Movie Production Seeks Actors, Extras, Film Scene Growth

Board Hears Concerns Regarding ICE Agreement, Approves Budget

Buzz Hesse and One Man’s Mission To Change a Road Sign

New Food Resource Available at Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

Kent Elected to Hall by Contemporary Baseball Era Committee

Green Earth Health Market: From Family Roots to Community Hub

News Briefs

News Briefs: December 11, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: Communicating with the Public is a Duty for All Public Entities

Letters

Indivisible: Open Letter to Sheriff Devlin

Mendelsohn: Why Cooperate with ICE?

Smith: Parrillo’s Book Is a Local Treasure

Northrup: Trump Tariffs Have Local Impact

Columns

The Partial Observer: Do We Qualify To Stay in the U.S.?

News from the Noteworthy: Making Progress Despite the Challenges

The Dog Charmer: A Tale of Two Dobermans: Dog Dyslexia and a Toy Snafu

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: December 11, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 11, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Frederic Blatt

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

CCS Voters To Decide on School Capital Plan: Informational Meeting Is Tonight

Franklin Gearing Up for Annual Christmas Concert

Election Results Certified, Dems Win Big in Oneonta

View edition of December 4, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

This Week: 12-04-25

Click here for individual access to all of this week's articles, columns, letters to the editor, etc., and to view the current newspaper editions online.…
December 4, 2025

This Week: 11-27-25

Click here for individual access to all of this week's articles, columns, letters to the editor, etc., and to view the current newspaper editions online.…
November 27, 2025

Angel Tree Program Deadline Is Next Week

There are five families (14 children) remaining, and Friday, December 5 is the deadline to drop gifts off for The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. Call 607-547-6103 to help make someone's holiday season a little bit brighter.…
November 26, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE