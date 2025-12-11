THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 1, 2025
Front Page
Ed Frazier Is New Head of Otsego GOP
Board Proceeds with NY Forward Projects, Seeks Route 28 Speed Limit Decrease
Unatego Takes Top Prize in ‘Student Voices’ Contest
Inside
Dem Files Ethics Complaint About Oberacker Congressional Ad
Local Movie Production Seeks Actors, Extras, Film Scene Growth
Board Hears Concerns Regarding ICE Agreement, Approves Budget
Buzz Hesse and One Man’s Mission To Change a Road Sign
New Food Resource Available at Cooperstown Farmers’ Market
Kent Elected to Hall by Contemporary Baseball Era Committee
Green Earth Health Market: From Family Roots to Community Hub
News Briefs
News Briefs: December 11, 2025
Editorial
Editorial: Communicating with the Public is a Duty for All Public Entities
Letters
Indivisible: Open Letter to Sheriff Devlin
Mendelsohn: Why Cooperate with ICE?
Smith: Parrillo’s Book Is a Local Treasure
Northrup: Trump Tariffs Have Local Impact
Columns
The Partial Observer: Do We Qualify To Stay in the U.S.?
News from the Noteworthy: Making Progress Despite the Challenges
The Dog Charmer: A Tale of Two Dobermans: Dog Dyslexia and a Toy Snafu
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: December 11, 2025
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 11, 2025
In Memoriam
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
CCS Voters To Decide on School Capital Plan: Informational Meeting Is Tonight
Franklin Gearing Up for Annual Christmas Concert
Election Results Certified, Dems Win Big in Oneonta