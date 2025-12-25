THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 25, 2025
Front Page
Cooperstown Grades 3-8 Test Scores Rising
Congress Passes Bipartisan Bill for Whole Milk in Schools
Milford Woman Likely To Be Youngest Judge in State
Inside
AllOtsego 2025 Otsego County Yearbook
Bassett RN Cadence Johnson Honored with Pearl F. Day Award
Land Trust Welcomes New Executive Director
Voters Approve Cooperstown Schools $17M Capital Project
Cooperstown Concerts To Present Doubleheader of Live Music
News Briefs
News Briefs: December 25, 2025
Editorial
Editorial: A Tale of Christmas Past
Letters
Hamill: Hoping for Change in the New Year
Rudy: See and Help the Lazaruses
Columns
The ‘Right’ View: The Ukraine Lobby Appeals to Our Hearts, Not Our Interests
News from the Noteworthy: On the High Quality of Music Making
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: December 25, 2025
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 25, 2025
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
News Briefs: December 24, 2025
Oneonta Area College Students React to Mamdani’s Historic NYC Mayoral Win
SVSC ‘Remarkable in Breadth, Quality of Proposals’