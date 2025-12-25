Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

December 25, 2025

Front Page

Cooperstown Grades 3-8 Test Scores Rising

Congress Passes Bipartisan Bill for Whole Milk in Schools

Making Christmas Bright

Milford Woman Likely To Be Youngest Judge in State

Inside

AllOtsego 2025 Otsego County Yearbook

Bassett RN Cadence Johnson Honored with Pearl F. Day Award

Land Trust Welcomes New Executive Director

Voters Approve Cooperstown Schools $17M Capital Project

Cooperstown Concerts To Present Doubleheader of Live Music

News Briefs

News Briefs: December 25, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: A Tale of Christmas Past

Letters

Hamill: Hoping for Change in the New Year

Rudy: See and Help the Lazaruses

Columns

The ‘Right’ View: The Ukraine Lobby Appeals to Our Hearts, Not Our Interests

News from the Noteworthy: On the High Quality of Music Making

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: December 25, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 25, 2025

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

News Briefs: December 24, 2025

Oneonta Area College Students React to Mamdani’s Historic NYC Mayoral Win

SVSC ‘Remarkable in Breadth, Quality of Proposals’

View edition of December 18, 2025.

Posted

Tags

