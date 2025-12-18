THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
December 25, 2025
Front Page
Cherry Valley Health Center Expected to Come in Under Town Budget for the Year
Coop Trustees Talk Trolley Contract, Dog Park Location
Program Makes Local Woman’s Dream Come True
Inside
Eco-Yotta Presents Business Plan to Oneonta Board, Criticizes Process
Riley Introduces Bill to Limit Utility Executive Pay Bonuses
Cherry Valley Passes One-year Moratorium on Large-scale Solar, Wind
Friends of Christmas To Host 38th Community Christmas Dinner
Finneran Launches 102nd District Assembly Campaign
Burdette Is Glimmerglass Festival Artist-in-Residence, Don Alfonso
News Briefs
News Briefs: December 18, 2025
Editorial
Letters
Faith Leaders: Local Faith Communities Address 287(g) Agreement
Northrup: We Don’t Have To Put Up with This Nonsense
Columns
Life Sketches: Not Far from the Tree…
News from the Noteworthy: ‘Safety Is Not a Luxury—It’s a Right
The Partial Observer: Critics of Trump’s Drug Strikes were Silent about Obama’s Drone Strikes
Reading Recommendations: Finding the Right Gift Book
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: December 18, 2025
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: December 18, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Herbert James Kozak