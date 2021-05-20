By: Larissa Ryan  05/20/2021  1:30 pm

THIS WEEK — May 20, 2021

 05/20/2021    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 20, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Fly Creek Fire Department junior members, from left, Lt. Eric Deysenroth, Connor Voulo, Troy Hight and Wayton Cassell pose Monday, May 17, in Fly Creek. Read more in ‘Junior firefighters provide big lift to Fly Creek department.’

FRONT PAGE

Police review leaves behind serious debates

Help wanted: Businesses struggle to find workers

After year of COVID, SUNY Oneonta bids grads farewell

Cooperstown & Around & City of the Hills

Inside The Paper

Junior firefighters provide big lift to Fly Creek department

AllOTSEGO people: Post-rally, Bohler’s life is that of average teen

Art Garage to hold open studio, final viewing

Members of the Arc Otsego leadership team on Academy Street in Oneonta wave goodbye Friday, May 14, to Pat Knuth, the outgoing executive director, who has worked for the Arc for more than 30 years. May will be her last full month with the agency. (Korey Rowe/AllOTSEGO.com)

Sports

For Mead, family separation became too tough

Coop baseball stays undefeated with big conference wins

Caden Keto, 3, of Westford, plays soccer Friday, May 14, at the Oneonta Family YMCA on Ford Avenue, during an outdoor session with, ‘Coach Jason.’ (Korey Rowe/AllOTSEGO.com)

Perspectives

Robert Badger Seaver: The Badger

The return of the Old Badger: ‘The First of the Mohican’

The myth of the ‘good minority’ hurts everyone

LETTERS

Editors Policy

LEVINE: Foundation stresses needs of community

COLUMNS

BERKSON: Pen pal letters brought good news from France

History Columns

Bound Volumes: May 20, 2021

Hometown History: May 20, 2021

AllOTSEGO.life

Artist experiments with different forms at CANO

Concert series to return with Oshima Brothers

OBITUARIES

Claud D. Fold

John G. Goddard

Patrick R. Materazzo

Yvonne F. Page

Jonathan A. Graham

Lawrence J. “Butch” Weill Jr.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *