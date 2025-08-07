160 YEARS AGO: Wives and Husbands—With a wife comes a certain loss of freedom, which is irksome to willful natures. This, a man, who is a very short-sighted creature, never thinks of until after the subject of his love is his. Waking thoroughly to the consciousness that he is a married man, he finds in his house a person who has an absolute claim on his attention, his time, his affection and his services. He is surrounded by new conditions. All his movements must start from a new direction. In France, there is a saying that “tobacco is the tomb of love.”—French love, probably. In America, business is the tomb of love. It is hard if not impossible for the two great passions to live in the heart at the same time. It is as difficult to love woman and mammon as it is to serve God and mammon. The love of a man for his wife must be the grand, enduring all subordinate passion of his life, or woman is defrauded of her right.

