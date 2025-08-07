THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
August 7, 2025
Front Page
Local Efforts Support Milford Fire Victims
Watershed Supervisory Committee Moves Ahead with Plan To Combat Algal Blooms
Oneonta Native Returns To Share First Published Book
Inside
Sixth Ward Celebrates Unveiling of Latest Historical Marker
Sixth Ward Shindig Tradition Revived
Glimmerglass Offers a Glimpse into the Art of Making an Opera
Choral Society Announces New Music Director
Cooperstown Pride Block Party Is Aug. 11
Yerdon-Putnams Celebrate 77th Reunion
Help Shape Otsego’s Future: Open House on August 28
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: A Mother’s Plea: The Urgent Need for Conversations about Gun Violence
Letters
Kennedy: Beware of the ‘Ugly Firsts’
Columns
The Myth-Busting Economist: Honoring Our Small Businesses
News from the Noteworthy: Education, Professional Growth Important
Lasting Impressions: Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’: a 400-Year-Long Conversation
Life Sketches: Green Eggs and Hmmm…
The Partial Observer: Local Boy Who Made Good
The Partial Observer: The Dismantling of Science
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 7, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Mary ‘Sally’ Campbell
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Still Time To Register for ‘Art in the Park’
News Briefs Part Two: August 7, 2025
Bonderoff Receives NYS Disability Services Council Award
More HoF Weekend Highlights from Charlie Vascellaro
Helios Seeking Compassionate Care Nominations