Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

February 13, 2025

Front Page

Common Council Approves Expenses, Shares Services, Debates Vision of City’s Future

Library Lovers

Milford’s Menagerie: The MCS 2025 Capital Project

Restoration Funds Available

Inside

From Jail Replacement to SWCD: All in a Day’s Work for County Reps

Industry, Clean Energy Groups Praise Hochul Nuclear Support

Buttermann Announces His Candidacy for Oneonta Mayor

News Briefs

News Briefs: February 13, 2025

Editorial

Guest Editorial: ‘Run for Office!’ a How-To for Prospective Candidates

Letters

Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee: Thanks for the Memories!

Northrup: Be Grateful for Small Mercies

Waller: Frosty Fling Successful

Wolf: With Thanks and Gratitude

Columns

The Myth-Busting Economist: The Miracles of Distribution

News from the Noteworthy: New Community Energy Advisor Ready To Help

Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Tatarian Honeysuckle, Be Gone!

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: February 13, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: February 13, 2025

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

News Briefs: February 14, 2025

Bassett Receives Preliminary Approval for Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program Investment

View edition of February 6, 2025.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

This Week: 01-11-24

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta January 11, 2024 Front Page Bassett Medical Center Now Offering New Radiofrequency Thyroid Ablation Treatment Sworn To Serve Leaders Already Looking Ahead Lambert Reaches 1,000-Point Mark Inside Iron String Press Welcomes Intern DMC Leads New York State Effort on Susquehanna Water Trail CAA Calling for Quilts News in Brief News Briefs: January 11, 2024 Sports Snippets: January 11, 2024 Editorial Beating the Winter Doldrums Columns The Myth Busting Economist: Federal Spending, Deficit Kerfuffle News from the Noteworthy: Birds, Climate Change, Ways To Make an Impact The Partial Observer: A Poem of…

THIS WEEK: 06-01-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta June 1, 2023 Front Page Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS Kirkby Keeps Coop in Sectionals Tournament Memorial Day Weekend 2023 Highlights Inside Still Time to Sign Up for Memorial Golf Tourney Sponsors, Donors Sought in Conjunction with SQSPCA Benefit Event People and Business in the News, June 1, 2023 Sen. Oberacker Hosts Local Students Sponsored by LWV Historic Clock Among Museum’s Current Exhibits Oneonta Community Comes Out in Force To Honor One of Its Own Communities Unite To Save Lake Oneonta Receives Grant To Rehabilitate Building…